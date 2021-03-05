ESPORT
Odjie Mamon named Philippine women's volleyball coach after Ramil De Jesus declines post

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 5, 2021 - 6:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Odjie Mamon will be appointed as the national women’s volleyball coach after Ramil de Jesus declined the offer.

It was an interesting turn of events as Mamon, who coaches the University of Santo Tomas men's squad, was part of the selection team from the Philippine National Volleyball Federation, Inc. that nominated de Jesus but was eventually given the job after the latter respectfully declined last Monday.

Also appointed were Tai Bundit, Creamline’s Thai coach, and Grace Antigua as first and second assistants to Mamon.

Dante Alinsunurin, meanwhile, accepted the offer to coach the men’s squad for the second tour of duty after he steered it to a historic silver medal effort in the 2019 Manila Southeast Asian Games.

The PNVFI will make the official announcement next week.

De Jesus, who steered La Salle to 11 UAAP titles including three three-peat feats, would have made his national team return after he coached the country to a bronze effort in the 2005 Manila SEAG had he accepted the position.

"He (de Jesus) didn't accept the nomination," said the source.

It was the second time de Jesus has turned down the opportunity to coach the Nationals after he was also named into the same position three years ago only to quit after two practice sessions with the Nationals.

The PNVFI is also pushing through with its plan of tapping a Brazilian coach but it may take a year before it comes to fruition.

This meant that Mamon and Alinsunurin would coach the country in the 31st SEAG edition set Nov. 21 to Dec. 2 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

