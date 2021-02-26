ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Gilas takes New Zealand's place in FIBA Olympic qualifiers
Gilas Pilipinas will go through the eye of the needle as they compete for the lone berth to the Tokyo Games at stake in the Belgrade qualifying meet.
FIBA.com

Gilas takes New Zealand's place in FIBA Olympic qualifiers

Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - February 26, 2021 - 8:52pm

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas belatedly got one last shot to make it to the Tokyo Olympics.

This after the International Basketball Federation named the Philippines as replacement for New Zealand in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament slated in Serbia from June 29-July 4.

World No. 25 New Zealand withdrew from the qualifiers and the Philippines, as the next best team from the Asia-Oceania region at 31st, was tapped to take over the slot.

Gilas will go through the eye of the needle as they compete for the lone berth to the Tokyo Games at stake in the Belgrade qualifying meet.

The Filipinos will take on powerhouse rivals Serbia and Dominican Republic in Group A. The Serbians are the fifth ranked nation in the world that previously dealt Gilas a 126-67 beating when they faced off in the group stage of the 2019 FIBA World Cup. The Dominicans are ranked 12 places higher than the Philippines in the global totem pole.

The Filipinos need to finish in the Top 2 of the group to advance to the crossover semis against the first and second placers of equally tough Group B. Puerto Rico (No. 18), Italy (No. 12), and Senegal (No. 35) make up the other side of the bracket.

Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio was elated to hear the news.

"This is truly a welcome development and we are very happy that Gilas Pilipinas Men will be given a chance to compete for a spot in the Olympics. So when New Zealand withdrew, we were the next highest ranking country in the world that earned the spot," Al Panlilio told The STAR.

Winner of this OQT joins the other previously qualified teams in Japan.

FIBA GILAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tiger Woods transferred to Los Angeles hospital for further treatment
Tiger Woods transferred to Los Angeles hospital for further treatment
9 hours ago
Golf superstar Tiger Woods has been transferred to a Los Angeles medical facility for further treatment, according to a statement...
Sports
fbfb
GM Mark Paragua: When student becomes teacher and master
GM Mark Paragua: When student becomes teacher and master
By Rick Olivares | 11 hours ago
If real life were science fiction, then chess Grandmaster Mark Paragua would be a Jedi Master — one overseeing his younglings...
Sports
fbfb
Timberwolves' Beasley banned 12 games for making threats
Timberwolves' Beasley banned 12 games for making threats
11 hours ago
The NBA has slapped Malik Beasley with a 12-game ban after the Minnesota Timberwolves guard was charged by police in the offseason...
Sports
fbfb
Margielyn Didal confident of making it to Tokyo Olympics
Margielyn Didal confident of making it to Tokyo Olympics
By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Asian and Southeast Asian Games skateboard gold medalist Margielyn Didal is optimistic she would qualify to the Tokyo Olympics...
Sports
fbfb
Sotto’s in good hands
By Joaquin Henson | February 25, 2021 - 12:00am
There’s a lot of speculation surrounding Kai Sotto’s exclusion from the Ignite team in the NBA G-League.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Abanse Negrense squads shock PSL foes in Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup opener
Abanse Negrense squads shock PSL foes in Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup opener
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Abanse Negrense Teams A and B came, saw and conquered perennial Philippine Superliga squads to create Visayan ripples and...
Sports
fbfb
Irving scores 27 as Nets roll over Magic; Embiid outduels Doncic
Irving scores 27 as Nets roll over Magic; Embiid outduels Doncic
7 hours ago
Kyrie Irving finished with 27 points and nine assists as the Brooklyn Nets stretched their winning streak to a season-high...
Sports
fbfb
'Head Case Hatton' becomes showcase event on PGA Tour
'Head Case Hatton' becomes showcase event on PGA Tour
By Jim McCabe | 10 hours ago
Tyrrell Hatton is a showcase event on the golf course — and not just because he’s wearing out a pathway to the...
Sports
fbfb
Ancajas girds for April defense
Ancajas girds for April defense
By Joaquin Henson | 22 hours ago
IBF superflyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas is set to make the ninth defense of his crown against dangerous Mexican mandatory...
Sports
fbfb
Ange great fit for Gilas
Ange great fit for Gilas
By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
Philippine coaches and officials see Ateneo slotman Angelo “Ange” Kouame as a great fit for Gilas Pilipinas moving...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with