DOTA: Dragon's Blood to premiere on Netflix in March

Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - February 18, 2021 - 12:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix has announced its new anime series DOTA: Dragon's Blood, which is based on the popular DOTA 2 game franchise by Valve.

The series will have eight episodes and will premiere on Netflix on March 25.

“Fans will love how we've imagined the DOTA 2 universe and woven together an epic, emotional, and adult-oriented story about some of their favorite characters. The cinematic animation, acting and music are simply next level and I'm grateful to Valve for supporting our creative ambitions," said Ashley Edward Miller, the series' showrunner and executive producer.

The upcoming series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the earth.

Following encounters with a powerful ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined.

DOTA 2 is one of the most popular games in the Philippine esports scene with many Philippine teams dominating the game to this day.

The Philippines had won the gold medal in the 30th South East Asian Games for esports in DOTA 2 as well as the Razer Southeast Asian Invitational 2020 champions.

To know more about the coming series, visit DOTA: Dragon's Blood's Netflix page.

