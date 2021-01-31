Ronnie Magsanoc, 1986 Maroons reminisce working with 'perfectionist' Joe Lipa

MANILA, Philippines — The UP Men's Basketball Team in 1986 is a squad of lore in the Diliman school, as the only version of the team to have brought the UAAP championship to the State University.

While Benjie Paras, then Finals MVP Eric Altamirano and Ronnie Magsanoc are among the first few names that come into mind when talking about the Season 49 champions, it was their head coach Joe Lipa who was the architect of that historic championship run — a feat that hasn't been repeated since then, decades removed from 1986.

It was only fitting then that when members of the championship squad reunited in virtual web show #TatakUp, the 77-year-old Lipa was a favorite topic to talk about.

A number of the champion Maroons opened up about their experience with the tactician, describing him as a coach with an iron hand.

"Si Coach Joe ay perfectionist," said then-UP forward Joey Guanio.

"Kung papatayin kami, papatayin kami talaga sa ensayo. Pero gusto lang niya talaga na magchampion kami kaya ganon si coach," 1986 captain Joey Mendoza amended.

But according to Magsanoc, the 77-year-old's coaching strategy was more than effective because he himself practiced his own philosophy — and it pushed the players to do the same.

"How did he get us to buy in (to his program)? Siguro he's among us... He wanted to work hard, day in and day out," said Magsanoc.

"Malupit magpaensayo pero marunong manalo... He got us to buy in by just simply being the hardest worker among all of us," he continued.

Lipa's harsh coaching tactics obviously paid off, with the Maroons bringing the UAAP Season 49 hardware for the first time in Diliman.

Though the Maroons now are closer than ever to repeat and finally end a 35-year-old title drought with the likes of Kobe Paras, Ricci Rivero, Bright Akhuetie and the Gomez de Liano brothers in their lineup, Joe Lipa and the 1986 Fighting Maroons will forever remain in the hearts of the fans of the Maroon and White.