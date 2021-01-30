LeBron, Curry lead NBA's biggest earners in 2021
MANILA, Philippines — LeBron James and Stephen Curry are the two biggest earners of the NBA this 2021 according to Forbes.
Per the American business magazine, James topped the list with $95.4 million total earnings in the year, $64 million of which came from endorsements.
This is the seventh year in a row that James is the NBA's top-earning player.
By the end of 2021, the Los Angeles Lakers star is expected to push his career earnings to $1 billion.
Meanwhile, Curry ranks second with total earnings of $74.4 million, $40 million of which he makes off the court.
The 32-year-old Curry is fresh from the launch of his own brand with Under Armour in December.
The Curry Brand deal, similar to what Nike did with Michael Jordan, is worth $20 million a year but will grow if the brand takes off.
Curry's former teammate Kevin Durant is third in the list with total earnings of $65.2 million.
A Nike athlete, Durant earns $34 million from endorsements.
At fourth and fifth places are former MVPs Russell Westbrook and James Harden, respectively.
Westbrook, who currently plays for the Washington Wizards, earns a total of $58.1 million.
For his part, Harden, who joins Durant in the Brooklyn Nets, makes $50 million.
Included in the Top 10 highest earners in the NBA is reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Golden State's Klay Thompson, Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving, Phoenix's Chris Paul and Portland's Damian Lillard.
- Latest
- Trending