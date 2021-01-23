Nuggets outlast Suns in OT; Nets fall to Cavs anew

MANILA, Philippines — The Denver Nuggets bested the Phoenix Suns in overtime, 130-126, at the resumption of NBA season on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

After trailing for most of the game, Denver used a big second half to end regulation at a deadlock, 114-all.

But the Nuggets completed the comeback in the extra period where they outscored the Suns, 16-12.

Phoenix briefly took back the lead, 123-122, after an and-one from Deandre Ayton. But a jump shot from Will Barton quickly gave Denver back the momentum.

The Nuggets survived a combined 58-point performance from Devin Booker and Ayton.

Nikola Jokic led six Nuggets in double-figures with 31 points and 10 rebounds to go with eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers took their second win over the Brooklyn Nets in three days, 125-113.

The Cavs once secured the victory over the Nets with Kevin Durant stuck in the sidelines.

Collin Sexton paced the Cavs anew with 25 points to propel them to the victory. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving led the Nets with a 38-point performance.

For their part, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 60 points to lead the Los Angeles Clippers, 120-106, for their sixth win in a row.

The Chicago Bulls, on the other hand, rode on Zach LaVine's hot shooting night of 25 points off of 8-of-12 sniping from the field for a 123-110 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

In the other games, Eric Gordon's 20 points helped the Houston Rockets overcome the slumping Detroit Pistons, 103-102.

Malcolm Brogdon, for his part, hit a game-winner against the Orlando Magic to lift the Indiana Pacers to a 120-1108 win in overtime.

The Philadelphia 76ers also notched a win against the Boston Celtics, 122-110.

Joel Embiid posted a double-double of 38 points, and 11 rebounds to pace the Sixers.

The Atlanta Hawks, meanwhile, leaned on a 10-block triple-double from Clint Capela (13 points, 19 rebounds, 10 blocks) to help the Hawks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 116-98.

Trae Young also exploded for 43 points off of eight 3-pointers made en route to the victory.

The Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks also posted wins.