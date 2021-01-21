ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Former football star Alvin Ocampo to be inducted in DLSU Hall of Fame
Alvin Ocampo during the DLSU Achievement Awards Night in 2017.

Former football star Alvin Ocampo to be inducted in DLSU Hall of Fame

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - January 21, 2021 - 11:53am

MANILA, Philippines – Alvin Ocampo has played big matches for his alma mater De La Salle University (DLSU) and the Philippine men’s national team. 

He’s coached big games as well in the now defunct United Football League (UFL) and in the University Athletics Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

But when he received a letter from the De La Salle Alumni Association last December 22 that he was selected for induction to the school’s Hall of Fame for outstanding achievements in football, Ocampo was floored.

“I was overwhelmed,” succinctly put Ocampo, who was at a loss for words considering that when he gets going on about something, he can ramble on. 

With a little more effort, he added, “At least the ‘Ocampo’ family name is still not forgotten.”

Alvin charted his own path even when his late father, Ed Ocampo, the former Ateneo two-sport star in basketball and football as well as a national player for both sports and a championship coach in the Philippine Basketball Association, pushed for him to switch sports.

“It was football that I fell in love with and with football I wanted to be in,” said the younger Ocampo.

Nevertheless, Alvin beams with pride. “I am glad that I was able to achieve the status that my father had with Ateneo. That means we both represented our schools well.”

That is actually an understatement.

Wearing the green and white, Alvin helped his school win its first two UAAP men’s football championships in 1997 and 1998. He was named Rookie of the Year in Season 58, co-Most Valuable Player in Season 59, and by the next year, he had the award all to himself.

For flag and country, Alvin was a stud who suited up for 10 years from 1995-2002 and from 2006 to 2007.

“When you start playing the game, you play it for fun and because you enjoy it. Then you know what your father achieved so you want to be as good as him. But after that, it’s about giving back to my school, to the country, and to the game.”

“I only played in one Olympic Qualifying tournament,” he pointed out. “My father played in four.” 

In the last UAAP football season, Season 81, Alvin coached the green booters to the championship round. 

DLSU FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Requiem for two ex-imports
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Last year, two former PBA imports passed away.
Sports
fbfb
Gilas nucleus shaping up
Gilas nucleus shaping up
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
FIBA World Cup veterans RR Pogoy and Troy Rosario will lead the next batch of PBA players coming on board for Gilas Pili...
Sports
fbfb
'Manalo kami': Ex-Maroon Mikee Reyes pokes fun at UP-DND accord termination
'Manalo kami': Ex-Maroon Mikee Reyes pokes fun at UP-DND accord termination
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Reyes' response was in reaction to the Department of National Defense's (DND) accusation that there is "ongoing clandestine...
Sports
fbfb
Perez: How picking out a pair of Jordans from the bin led my friendship with 'His Airness'
Perez: How picking out a pair of Jordans from the bin led my friendship with 'His Airness'
By Pat Perez | 2 days ago
In this month's "Player Blog," Pat Perez speaks about his passion for Jordan shoes and his relationship with Michael Jor...
Sports
fbfb
Pacquiao keeping a keen eye on McGregor's UFC bout
Pacquiao keeping a keen eye on McGregor's UFC bout
By Dino Maragay | 21 hours ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao will be glued to the television this Sunday when UFC superstar Conor McGregor steps back into the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
With six months to go, cancellation fears cloud Tokyo Olympics
With six months to go, cancellation fears cloud Tokyo Olympics
24 minutes ago
When the Tokyo Olympics were postponed last year, officials promised they would open in 2021 as proof of mankind's triumph...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto commits to Gilas cause, announces plan to return home
Kai Sotto commits to Gilas cause, announces plan to return home
By Alder Almo | 1 hour ago
Kai Sotto is putting his NBA dream on hold as he commits to playing for the next FIBA Asia Cup window next month.
Sports
fbfb
Korea's An excited to unleash reworked swing at The American Express
Korea's An excited to unleash reworked swing at The American Express
1 hour ago
Korea’s Byeong Hun An takes his 2021 bow at The American Express golf tournament starting on Thursday (Friday, Manila...
Sports
fbfb
Tiger Woods undergoes surgery to have disc fragment removed
Tiger Woods undergoes surgery to have disc fragment removed
1 hour ago
Tiger Woods has recently undergone microdiscectomy surgery to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching a ner...
Sports
fbfb
NBA postpones another game, announces 11 new players test positive
NBA postpones another game, announces 11 new players test positive
1 hour ago
Memphis' NBA game at the Portland Trail Blazers scheduled for Wednesday (Thursday,  Manila time) has been postponed with...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with