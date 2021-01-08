Sixersâ€™ Seth Curry positive for COVID-19 during game vs Nets

Sixers’ Seth Curry positive for COVID-19 during game vs Nets

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:13 p.m.) – Seth Curry from the Philadelphia 76ers was found to be positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) during their game against the Brooklyn Nets Thursday (Friday, Manila time), forcing his entire team to quarantine.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the 76ers learned of Curry’s positive test result during the first quarter of the game. The guard was on the bench and immediately went into isolation.

Sixers guard Seth Curry returned a positive test for the coronavirus, which the team learned of near the start of a loss in Brooklyn tonight, sources tell ESPN. He went to an isolation room immediately, and thereafter left arena separate from team. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 8, 2021

Curry spent the first quarter on bench before Sixers were made aware of a positive test, sources said. Curry then left the court-area and headed into isolation. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 8, 2021

Curry reportedly went into an isolation room and left the arena separate from the team.

The game, however, continued as scheduled where an undermanned Nets team beat the 76ers, 122-109.

The Nets were playing without superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Durant was out due to COVID-19 protocols while Irving missed the game due to "personal reasons".

This is the first instance of a positive test during a game this season.

During the league's months-long bubble in Orlando, Florida last year, there were no positive tests reported among players and staff.

In March 2020, the NBA suspended its play indefinitely following a positive test from the league's patient zero Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.

As of press time, there has been no official statement from the 76ers or the league itself.