NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Palawan 'Queenâ€™s Gambit' standout teaches at New York Chess Academy
Woman International Master Mikee Charlene Suede
Palawan 'Queen’s Gambit' standout teaches at New York Chess Academy
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - January 8, 2021 - 11:52am

MANILA, Philippines – Woman International Master Mikee Suede has begun teaching online at the New York Chess Academy.

The former University of the Philippines student-athlete, who will be competing for the Palawan Queen’s Gambit in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, is currently teaching chess to students in North America and Europe.

The students’ age ranges from three to five years old.

“When I entered the NYCA, my first question to them was everything about ethics because I know teaching kids from different countries and cultures will be challenging,” admitted Suede. “Fortunately, the adjustments were minimal for me in terms of teaching technique because kids everywhere are still kids.”

Suede, who also used to coach at De La Salle Zobel and La Salle Greenhills, also drew upon her experience at her church to build confidence in teaching. “Teaching in our church, one of my duties is being a teacher and that is the reason why I am used to instructing kids of different ages. That built my confidence in teaching."

While online teaching greatly varies from the traditional face-to-face learning, Suede has adjusted well to the new medium of instruction. “Even if (it was) online only, was nerve-wracking at first, but now everything runs smoothly.”

Suede started last Thursday, January 7.

The students from the NYCA are from the United States, Sweden and Canada. 

The New York Chess Academy was founded in 2018 by Filipinos that include owner and director Loraine Salinas-Biag and co-founders Ivan Gil Biag, Mark Paragua and Christine Paragua with partner schools in New York, Ohio, and Connecticut.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ella Fajardo heads to final playing year in high school before US NCAA stint
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Fajardo, a key cog in the Gilas women's 3x3 program, is set to begin her senior year with the Gill St. Bernard's girls' basketball...
Sports
fbfb
ABAP eyes 7 more Tokyo tickets
By Joaquin Henson | January 8, 2021 - 12:00am
The window is slowly closing on more boxing qualifiers for the coming Tokyo Olympics but ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson said yesterday he’s hoping things will open up once training resumes at the Inspire...
Sports
fbfb
SBP submits Gilas wish list to PBA
By Olmin Leyba | 3 days ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is looking at 15 to 20 PBA players for the Gilas Pilipinas pool heading to the FIBA Asia...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers' LeBron James hints at ownership of WNBA's Atlanta Dream
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Dream co-owner Kelly Loefller is a Republican senator. She sparked significant backlash last summer for her comments on the...
Sports
fbfb
Duke star guard eyed as future Gilas belles anchor
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
The Gilas Pilipinas women’s team is hoping to secure the commitment of Duke point guard Vanessa de Jesus to be part...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Sixers’ Seth Curry positive for COVID-19 during game vs Nets
By Luisa Morales | 21 minutes ago
Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the 76ers learned of Curry’s positive test result during the first quarter of the game....
Sports
fbfb
Harris shines as Nets snap 76ers' five-game winning streak
40 minutes ago
Joe Harris scored a team-high 28 points as the shorthanded Brooklyn Nets snapped the Philadelphia 76ers' five-game NBA winning...
Sports
fbfb
Palawan 'Queen’s Gambit' standout teaches at New York Chess Academy
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Woman International Master Mikee Suede has begun teaching online at the New York Chess Academy.
Sports
fbfb
Philippine Olympic aspirants headed for training ‘bubble’
By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
The 27-member boxing team, which included sparring partners, will enter the “Calambubble” on January 15 while...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines gets wildcard berth to 2021 chess world cup
20 hours ago
At least one Filipino will get to play in the FIDE World Cup 2021 set late this year in Minsk, Belarus.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with