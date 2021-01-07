Thirdy Ravena undergoes successful finger surgery in Japan

MANILA, Philippines – San-En NeoPhoenix's Thirdy Ravena has undergone surgery after fracturing his finger in a game on Thursday.

Ravena, who is out indefinitely in the Japan B. League due to the injury, suffered a metacarpal oblique fracture in his right ring finger in San-En's 80-81 loss to the Sun Rockers Shibuya last week.

Ravena left the game in the third quarter after the injury and did not come back. He logged on 18 minutes of action.

Most metacarpal fractures are said to sideline a player in a contact sport for about six weeks.

The three-time UAAP champion was scheduled to play in the B. League's All-Star game and the dunk contest but has since been replaced.

Ravena posted the update of his surgery on Instagram, thanking his organization.

"Happy to announce that my operation was a success! Thank you to the wonderful team of Dr. Nakao at Chunichi Hospital and my @neophoenix_official family. Be back soon," Ravena wrote.

San-En NeoPhoenix has a 5-22 win-loss record.