Thirdy Ravena suffers finger fracture in San-En NeoPhoenix loss

MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena suffered a hand injury that has been diagnosed as a metacarpal oblique fracture in his right ring finger in San-En NeoPhoenix's loss against Sun Rockers Shibuya on Saturday.

Ravena left the game in the third quarter due to the injury and finished with six points and four rebounds in just 18 minutes of action.

NeoPhoenix would go on to lose the game, 80-81, after leading Shibuya for most of the contest.

Former Golden State Warrior and two-time NBA Champion James McAdoo hit a game-winning layup with less than a second left in the clock to hand Ravena and NeoPhoenix their fourth straight loss.

Ravena's injury report was posted by NeoPhoenix on Sunday, where a "complete cure" is expected.

The release listed Ravena's status as "undecided" while the team does detailed inspection of the injury.

Most metacarpal fractures are said to sideline a player in contact sport for about six weeks.

As it stands, NeoPhoenix will need to be without their Filipino import when they face Shibuya anew later today at 1:05 p.m. Philippine time.

San-En currently sports a 5-21 win-loss slate in the B. League.