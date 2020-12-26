NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Pros brace for PGT resumption
Pros brace for PGT resumption
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - December 26, 2020 - 12:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — With pro golf’s return to the mainstream via a two-tournament bubble recently, the men and women of the tour can’t wait to get going again in new normal, looking forward to a busier schedule next year following the circuit’s successful restart at Riviera.

“There’s no schedule yet but we’re training, practicing just the same to stay fit and in shape,” said Tony Lascuña during a break in training at Manila Southwoods range.

The four-time Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit winner topped the first of two Riviera tournaments at the Couple course following an eighth-month hiatus due to pandemic. He, however, exploded late at Langer and tied for fifth in the event topped by Ira Alido.

Though expressing his desire to chase an Asian Tour card in the coming season, the young Alido said he would still be playing in the PGT, adding: “I’m hoping for a sooner start so I can keep the momentum going.”

The 19-year-old former amateur standout, who tied for second with Rupert Zaragosa in the first Riviera event, dominated the next with a sterling third round 64 and cruised to a nine-stroke romp over Jobim Carlos, Michael Bibat and Nilo Salahog for his first PGT win after at least two failed title bids.

The Ladies PGT likewise saw two players split top honors in their side of the battle with Princess Superal stamping her class at Couples and Pauline del Rosario foiling her sweep bid with a one-shot victory at Langer.

Like Alido and the rest of the campaigners, Del Rosario is eager to hack it out again, saying: “I’m so excited for the next season of the LPGT to start off.”

The first Filipina to win in the Taiwan LPGA Tour in 2017 also praised the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and sponsoring ICTSI for successfully putting up the twin events under the government’s strict safety and healthy guidelines.

“I’m really proud of the PGTI because it was able to pull off not just one but two tournaments without any trouble,” said Del Rosario, who spent the holiday break with her family while handing out donations to some organizations. “I’d also like to thank ICTSI for making it happen and giving out support for the tour and the players.”

The Pro-Basketball and Other Pro-Games Division of the Games and Amusements Board had earlier endorsed the staging of more pro golf tournaments after a trouble-free staging of the first Riviera tournament.

“With the successful conclusion of the pro golf tournament organized by the PGTI under the GAB supervision in compliance with the DoH-PSC-GAB JAO (Joint Administrative Order) No. 2020-0001, it is noted that pro golf is back and more tournaments be allowed,” said the GAB in its report.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto on NBA dream: 'Hopefully I'll make everybody proud'
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
In a short documentary produced by the NBA G League, Sotto talked about the impact his journey would have on his fellow ...
Sports
fbfb
Mark Sangiao vows comeback for Team Lakay in 2021
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Apart from being stymied by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the MMA gym was unable to gain any momentum in the...
Sports
fbfb
Palawan Queen’s Gambit’s Catherine Secopito-Perena: Chess is her calling
By Rick Olivares | 23 hours ago
Nicknamed the Queen’s Gambit, Palawan features four Women’s International Masters in Shania Mae Mendoza, Antoinette...
Sports
fbfb
Jordan Clarkson surprises Pinoy frontliners in NBA Philippines web show
By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Though having gone through a difficult year of being bombarded by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as multiple...
Sports
fbfb
When Manny won his 1st world title
By Joaquin Henson | 3 days ago
It was 22 years ago and Manny Pacquiao was 19, less than two weeks before his 20th birthday.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Palawan Queen’s Gambit: Antoinette San Diego making her dad proud
By Rick Olivares | 17 minutes ago
Twenty-one-year old Woman International Master Marie Antoinette San Diego from Dasmariñas, Cavite, who is a member...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am prospects hoping to beef up Gilas women program
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Speaking to Tiebreaker Vods' So She Did, Filipino-Foreign prospects Mai-Loni Henson, Kayla Padilla, and Mia Yanogacio, all...
Sports
fbfb
Filipina De Jesus' freshman campaign at Duke cut short by COVID-19 pandemic
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Duke University announced that their women's basketball program will not play the remainder of the 2020-21 season on Christmas...
Sports
fbfb
Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena raising funds for less fortunate Filipinos
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The world-class pole vaulter is lending a hand to his fellow Filipinos with a fundraising project to help Filipinos in need...
Sports
fbfb
Looking forward
By STAR Sports Staff | 13 hours ago
From Paris to Takasaki in Japan all the way to Ostrava in the Czech Republic, Filipino athletes faced world-class opposition...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with