Pros brace for PGT resumption

MANILA, Philippines — With pro golf’s return to the mainstream via a two-tournament bubble recently, the men and women of the tour can’t wait to get going again in new normal, looking forward to a busier schedule next year following the circuit’s successful restart at Riviera.

“There’s no schedule yet but we’re training, practicing just the same to stay fit and in shape,” said Tony Lascuña during a break in training at Manila Southwoods range.

The four-time Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit winner topped the first of two Riviera tournaments at the Couple course following an eighth-month hiatus due to pandemic. He, however, exploded late at Langer and tied for fifth in the event topped by Ira Alido.

Though expressing his desire to chase an Asian Tour card in the coming season, the young Alido said he would still be playing in the PGT, adding: “I’m hoping for a sooner start so I can keep the momentum going.”

The 19-year-old former amateur standout, who tied for second with Rupert Zaragosa in the first Riviera event, dominated the next with a sterling third round 64 and cruised to a nine-stroke romp over Jobim Carlos, Michael Bibat and Nilo Salahog for his first PGT win after at least two failed title bids.

The Ladies PGT likewise saw two players split top honors in their side of the battle with Princess Superal stamping her class at Couples and Pauline del Rosario foiling her sweep bid with a one-shot victory at Langer.

Like Alido and the rest of the campaigners, Del Rosario is eager to hack it out again, saying: “I’m so excited for the next season of the LPGT to start off.”

The first Filipina to win in the Taiwan LPGA Tour in 2017 also praised the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and sponsoring ICTSI for successfully putting up the twin events under the government’s strict safety and healthy guidelines.

“I’m really proud of the PGTI because it was able to pull off not just one but two tournaments without any trouble,” said Del Rosario, who spent the holiday break with her family while handing out donations to some organizations. “I’d also like to thank ICTSI for making it happen and giving out support for the tour and the players.”

The Pro-Basketball and Other Pro-Games Division of the Games and Amusements Board had earlier endorsed the staging of more pro golf tournaments after a trouble-free staging of the first Riviera tournament.

“With the successful conclusion of the pro golf tournament organized by the PGTI under the GAB supervision in compliance with the DoH-PSC-GAB JAO (Joint Administrative Order) No. 2020-0001, it is noted that pro golf is back and more tournaments be allowed,” said the GAB in its report.