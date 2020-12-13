Valientes seek more 3x3 cage titles overseas after Australian conquest

MANILA, Philippines — The Zamboanga Valientes MLV are looking for more international championships after ruling one of the prestigious leagues in Australia — the 3x3 Christmas Hustle last Saturday at the Belconnen 3x3 Outdoor Court in Canberra.

Former St. Francis of Assissi College player Chris Concepcion, Eric Miraflores, Sudanese-Australian Duom Dawam and 18-year-old prospect Adam Compton have formed the best combinations throughout the one day league to capture Zamboanga’s first ever 3x3 international crown.

“As what I said before, this is only just the beginning and we’re looking for more 3x3 tournaments around here in Australia or maybe to other countries next year after this pandemic,” said the Zamboanga Valientes co-owner Michael Venezuela.

“It is time for the Zamboangueños to show their skills around the world after winning this title.”

The Valientes defeated Orange Buckets, in the semifinals, 16-11, before upsetting Black Buckets in the championship round, 14-7, to avenge an early lost on the way to winning the crown for the Zamboangueños, who are supported by city Mayor Beng Climaco.

“It was a great early Christmas gift not only for us but also for the entire Zamboangueños. We are the only Asian team and most importantly the only one representing Zamboanga City, Philippines,” said team co-owner Junnie Navarro, the son of businesswoman and philantropist Cory Navarro.

For more than a decade, the Valientes have been supporting grassroots development and aspiring Zamboangueños youth athletes to excel not only in 3x3 and basketball but also in professional boxing and softball, among other sports disciplines.

It is the advocacy and vision of the Navarro family to help Zamboangueños in competitions.