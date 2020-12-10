Kai Sotto 'likely' to play for Gilas in 3rd window of FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto said that he will likely be back for Gilas Pilipinas come the third window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in February 2021.

The NBA G League Team Ignite big man renewed his commitment to the national team on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

"I think (there’s a) higher probability for me to play in this upcoming window," said Sotto.

Sotto shared his enthusiasm to play for the men's national team, along with his development to achieve his dream of making it to the NBA.

But everything will still be dictated by the seven footer's schedule with Team Ignite, with a possible season beginning next year still up in the year.

"But it all still depends on the schedule because we might have a G League season next year," he said.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas program director Tab Baldwin recently spoke about wanting Sotto in Gilas but said that his inclusion in the national team will likely depend on his availability.

READ: Baldwin: Up to Kai Sotto, G League to decide on Gilas stint

Schedule permitting, Sotto will be able to show off what he has learned in the United States and in the NBA G League so far come February.

With Sotto's willingness to go back and represent the country, it's already a big step forward in the right direction in bringing the former Batang Gilas star back to the national team program.

"I really hope that there will be a better schedule so I’ll be available and I’m really looking forward to it and I’m really excited," said Sotto.

A young Gilas Pilipinas squad recently showed up in Manama, Bahrain in the second window of the qualifiers where they thrashed Thailand in two outings despite missing the services of professional hoopers.