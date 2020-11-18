NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Vintage Castro carries TNT past Phoenix in PBA semis opener
The veteran Jayson Castro took over when it mattered most, knocking a booming trey, a huge putback and two cold-blooded free throws that spelled the difference in the semis-opening win
PBA Images
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - November 18, 2020 - 7:31pm

Games Friday (AUF Sports Arena Powered by Smart 5G)
3:45 p.m. – Meralco Bolts vs Barangay Ginebra (Semis, Game Two)
6:30 p.m. – Phoenix Super LPG vs TNT Tropang Giga (Semis, Game Two)

 SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Jayson Castro delivered the coup de grace as TNT Tropang Giga turned back a Phoenix side that proved tough even without gunner Matthew Wright, 95-92, for a 1-0 headstart in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series Wednesday.

The veteran Castro took over when it mattered most, knocking a booming trey, a huge putback and two cold-blooded free throws that spelled the difference in the semis-opening win at the AUF Sports Arena Powered by Smart 5G.

Castro shot 12 in the closeout as he posted a team-high 20 points plus six rebounds, six assists and two steals and a lot of intangibles as TNT dug deep to finish off the resilient Fuel Masters.

“Jayson really stepped up, we really needed his leadership, his decision-making and we’re fortunate he made those very important baskets (in the stretch),” said TNT coach Bong Ravena, whose wards will shoot for a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series on Friday.

The Tropang Giga got one less headache to deal with in Game One as Wright, the bubble MVP stats frontrunner Wright, was forced out of action by a sprained ankle he sustained halfway through the first canto.

Wright twisted his foot as he landed on Troy Rosario after making his lone basket and called it a night after only six minutes and 42 seconds on the floor.

Phoenix also soldiered on without Calvin Abueva most of the way as the do-it-all forward got three early fouls and played the stretch with five.

“We know they’re not going to give up, they will stay in the game with their energy so it was important for us to match while maintaining our defense,” said Ravena.

The Tropang Giga pounced on the duo’s absence and seized control in the third, where they opened upa 12-point upperhand at 54-42.

But the no-quit Fuel Masters kept on fighting and even put themselves in. position to steal the first game.

Behind the three-pointer of RJ Jazul and the split of Jason Perkins, Phoenix clawed to within one, 93-92 with 7.6 seconds left.

The Fuel Masters fouled Castro, who calmly sank both charities, then they tried to force overtime but Alex Mallari’s heave from the buzzer missed its mark.

Castro’s production was complemented by the solid outings of Ray Parks (17-7), Pogoy (16-9) and JP Erram (15-14).

Jazul took scoring cudgels in the absence of Wright and fired 21 backed up by Perkins’ double-double of 15-10.

The Scores:

First Game

TNT Tropang Giga 95 — Castro 20, Parks 17, Pogoy 16, Erram 15, Reyes 11, Montalbo 6, Rosario 5, Enciso 4, Carey 1, Washington 0, 

Phoenix 92 — Jazul 21, Perkins 15, Abueva 13, Mallari 13, Garcia 12, Heruela 6, Intal 3, Chua 3, Marcelo 2, Rios 2, Wright 2, Reyes 0, Napoles 0.

Quarterscores: 16-24, 36-37, 67-61, 95-92.

JAYSON CASTRO PBA PBA SEMIS PHOENIX TNT
Philstar
