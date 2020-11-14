PVL eyes 2021 return via 'bubble'

MANILA, Philippines — Indoor volleyball is looking to make a comeback in the country early next year with the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) eyeing to begin their season amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Recently having turned professional and now under the jurisdiction of the Games and Amusement Board, the PVL is expecting to resume play in a "bubble" format.

"We're looking at either February or March of 2021. Of course this will have to be with the help of the Games and Amusement Board," said PVL President Ricky Palou on Friday.

"We'll need to get the IATF approval for us to resume our practices and our games," he added.

With the country still grappling with the health crisis, only professional leagues have gotten the green light to begin playing again.

Now under the tutelege of GAB, the PVL is hoping to make its return sooner rather than later.

Per Palou, the PVL will likely still employ a "bubble" in their first season as a pro league, and are currently looking at two possible venues.

"We're actually looking at two venues, one is the INSPIRE Sports Academy that's located in Laguna and the Trace Colleges also in Laguna in Pansol," he said.

The Inspire Sports Academy has in fact already hosted a sports league during the pandemic: the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup last month.