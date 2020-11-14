NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Alyssa Valdez, other volleyball stars hail PVL move to go pro
Premier Volleyball League stars Alyssa Valdez (C), Nicole Tiamzon (L) and Bea de Leon lauded the league's decision to go pro
Sports Vision
Alyssa Valdez, other volleyball stars hail PVL move to go pro
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - November 14, 2020 - 3:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Alyssa Valdez, the face of Philippine volleyball, recently said the decision by the Premier Volleyball League to turn professional is a milestone for the sport in the country.

“It’s a milestone for Philippine volleyball,” said Valdez, a former national team skipper, flag-bearer in the Southeast Asian Games and six-time PVL MVP who plays for Creamline, in Friday night’s online presser announcing officially PVL’s pro status.

“I believe it’s about time to go pro. This will help the players, the league and the volleyball community in the long run,” she added.

Bea de Leon of Choco Mucho, Camille Cruz of Petro Gazz and Nicole Tiamzon of BanKo Perlas, who also attended the event, echoed Valdez’s sentiments.

“We’re just very blessed to have that sense of security with the career we want, we’re very excited with this new development and we can’t wait to be in the status that gives us prestige and an additional motivation,” said de Leon.

“It’s privilege for the players right now. It’s a player’s dream to step into a pro league. We at Petro Gazz are happy for the collegiate and grassroots players because they now have somewhere to go to,” said Cruz.

“It gives us an additional title as professionals,” said Tiamzon.

Top PVL officials Ricky Palou and Tony Boy Liao attended the historic transformation along with team owners and representatives Jonathan Ng of Rebisco that owns Creamline and Choco Mucho, Ricky Chan of Motolite, Charo Soriano of BanKo Perlas and Gil Cortez of Bali Pure.

“One anecdote I can give when we asked our players about what they felt on turning pro, one said ‘Sir, I thought we’re already pros,’” said Ng.

“As what Ricky (Palou) was saying, I trust all the teams have been running their respective teams professionally. “Now that we have been invited and trusted the system, we believe that this is a step forward not only for the players, but also for the sport,” he added.

The league is expected to gain nod from the Inter-Agency Task Force and resume practice soon and will be eventually allowed to start the season by February or March at either the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna or Trace College in Los Banos also in Laguna.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Norman Black gets late birthday gift as Bolts zap Beermen
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Not only did his squad keep their season alive with an emphatic 78-71 win over defending champions San Miguel to force a rubber...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas women’s cager Fajardo officially signs with US NCAA's Fairleigh Dickinson
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Fajardo, 17, helped steer the Gilas women Under-18 squad into a historic Top 8 finish in the FIBA 3x3 Under-18 World Cup in...
Sports
fbfb
Kouame, Paras banner cadet-led Gilas Pilipinas pool for Asia Cup qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Announced by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Inc. on Friday, collegiate stars are set to represent flag and country with...
Sports
fbfb
Former NBA player Amir Johnson, vets join Sotto, Green in Team Ignite
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The young squad of Kai Sotto and Jalen Green in Team Ignite has had a huge boost of experience with the addition of seasoned...
Sports
fbfb
Government is moving
By Bill Velasco | November 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Five months into the Duterte presidency in 2016, as the core group and 52,000-plus appointees were settling into their jobs running the government, then-Philippine Olympic Committee president Peping Cojuangco needed...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
PVL eyes 2021 return via 'bubble'
By Luisa Morales | 22 minutes ago
Recently having turned professional and now under the jurisdiction of the Games and Amusement Board, the PVL is expecting...
Sports
fbfb
Saso's rally fizzles out, misses cut
By Dante Navarro | 34 minutes ago
The Fil-Japanese nearly pulled off a big escape coming off a one-over card in the day and five-over overall, running off three...
Sports
fbfb
Ayo still hopeful for UAAP coaching return
By Joey Villar | 58 minutes ago
If given a chance, former University of Santo Tomas coach Aldin Ayo wants to coach in the UAAP again.
Sports
fbfb
Del Rosario eyes top finish in LPGT bubble
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Pauline del Rosario hopes to brandish the form she dished out in a triumphant rookie campaign in the Ladies Philippine Golf...
Sports
fbfb
Can student-athletes play in professional leagues? GAB explains
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Can they play in pro leagues without putting their collegiate eligibility in jeopardy?
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with