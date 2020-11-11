NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Road Warriors exit with grace; Bolts zap Batang Pier
Kiefer Ravena of the NLEX Road Warriors
PBA media bureau
Road Warriors exit with grace; Bolts zap Batang Pier
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 11, 2020 - 3:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — The NLEX Road Warriors and the Meralco Bolts both tallied wins in the first two games of the final day of eliminations of the PBA Philippine Cup at the AUF Sports Arena & Cultural Center on Wednesday.

The Road Warriors, who fell short of a spot in the postseason, ended their journey in the PBA bubble on a high note after thrashing cellar-dwellers TerraFirma Dyip, 127-101, in the first game of the day.

Led by Kiefer Ravena and Raul Soyud, the Road Warriors made easy work of the hapless Dyip with five different players finishing in double-digits to lead them to a 5-6 record at the bubble.

Ravena top-scored for NLEX with 23 points in just as many minutes of play. He also had five rebounds and four assists.

Big man Soyud, for his part, tallied 16 points, five boards and five dimes.

Veteran Asi Taulava, whose retirement now remains in the air, scattered 11 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Meanwhile, the Meralco Bolts stymied the also-ran NorthPort, 80-73, to fan their hopes of finishing in the top four come the postseason.

Though the Batang Pier were able to trim the lead in garbage time, the Bolts were effectively in control for most of the game.

Bong Quinto led the way for a balanced team effort with 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Chris Newsome and Baser Amer chipped in 11 points and 10 points, respectively.

They now join four other squads with identical 7-4 records.

As many as seven teams can tie for second place for the twice-to-beat advantage heading into the quarterfinals.

The PBA's quotient rule will be used to resolve the logjam in the event of a tie.

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ginebra untouchable at no. 1
By Joaquin Henson | November 11, 2020 - 12:00am
There’s a chance that two teams will end the PBA Philippine Cup bubble eliminations with identical 8-3 records, tying for first place.
Sports
fbfb
Thirdy Ravena makes debut for home fans in Japan B. League
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
In his third game with the San-En NeoPhoenix, the three-time UAAP champion will have the chance to strut his stuff in front...
Sports
fbfb
Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang inching closer to ONE title shot
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Though having only been officially on the promotion's roster for a little over a year now, the fighter out of Baguio-based...
Sports
fbfb
Magsayo relishes opportunity to train with Freddie Roach
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Magsayo’s newfound focus and technique saw him notch his 21st win in as many bouts. He also waxed ecstatic about the...
Sports
fbfb
Saso soars
By Dante Navarro | 17 hours ago
Rookie Yuka Saso continued her steady rise in the world rankings, gaining 16 spots to move to No. 57 with 1.96 average points...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
National athletes, coaches from team sports to also get full salary
By Joey Villar | 54 minutes ago
National athletes and coaches from team sports, not just individual events, will also receive what they used to get thanks...
Sports
fbfb
Korea's Im dreams about dinner and green jacket ahead of Masters debut
2 hours ago
Debutant Sungjae Im knows exactly what he would serve at the Champions Dinner should he, in the near future, produces a Masters...
Sports
fbfb
Saso targets Y100M in earnings, 3rd crown in Itoen tilt
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Coming off a strong finish behind winner Shin Jie of Korea in last week’s Toto Classic where she closed out with a solid...
Sports
fbfb
PFL champs United City FC sweep individual awards
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Formerly known as Ceres-Negros FC, carryover players Stephan Schrock and Bienvenido Maranon took home the Golden Ball and...
Sports
fbfb
NBA approves 2020-21 season deal
3 hours ago
The NBA's board of governors formally approved a deal for a shortened 2020-2021 season on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time),...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with