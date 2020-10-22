NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Marcial: COVID-19 scare inside bubble 'wake-up call' for PBA
Willie Marcial
PBA images
Marcial: COVID-19 scare inside bubble 'wake-up call' for PBA
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 22, 2020 - 9:22am

MANILA, Philippines — The PBA was jolted on Wednesday following a "suspect case" of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) within their season bubble in Clark City, Pampanga.

Though possibly a false positive, the referee's close encounter with the virus provided a stark reminder for the league: be vigilant and safe.

This was reiterrated by league commissioner Willie Marcial during a press conference hours after reports of the "suspect case".

"Wake-up call sa atin ito na wag tayong mag-relax," said Marcial.

"Nasa bubble tayo pero ganun pa rin, yung protocols, mask, shield, alcohol, malinis sa katawan. Talagang kailangan mag-ingat," he added.

The league continued on with games scheduled on Wednesday despite the initial positive test.

While the official was brought to the Athletes Village in Capas, Tarlac for an antigen test which came out negative.

This brought up the possibility of the case being a "false negative". Marcial also conceded that the referee catching the virus within the bubble was unlikely.

"300 plus yung tinest, negative, siya lang yung positive. Kahit yung mga doktor, nagtataka," said Marcial.

"Malaking bagay sa amin yung sinabing false positive," he added of the league's morale following Wednesday's events.

The referee has already undergone another swab test, this time in Capas, if it comes out as negative, the initial positive test will officially be considered a false positive.

Games continue today at the PBA bubble in Pampanga with the still undefaeted TnT Tropang Giga going up against the Blackwater Elite and the Alaska Aces clashing with the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters at 4 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., respectively.

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bersamina brilliant in Asian online chess
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
The Philippines reaped more honors in the Asian Nations Online Chess Cup after International Master Paulo Bersamina won a...
Sports
fbfb
Ref positive in swab test, negative in antigen
By Ding Cervantes | October 22, 2020 - 12:00am
After an electrifying opening week of the Philippine Cup restart, the bubble was feared to have been pricked with a suspected first COVID-19 case in the continuing mandatory swab testing here.
Sports
fbfb
Riot Games, Mineski team up with Valorant esports tourney
By Michelle Lojo | 18 hours ago
The Valorant esports tournaments will be run by Mineski Philippines through the Philippine Pro Gaming League in partnership...
Sports
fbfb
Different jockey, same result for Princess Eowyn
October 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Princess Eowyn had a different jockey at the mount but still came out on top as she extended her reign for another year following another smashing win in the Sampaguita Stakes Race at the MetroTurf Racing Complex...
Sports
fbfb
Competitive dunker David Carlos prepares for final stretch of career
By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
At the age of 32, the competitive dunker has decided that it is almost time for his curtain call after establishing his name...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Stan Van Gundy inks deal to coach Pelicans
By Luisa Morales | 43 minutes ago
First reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Van Gundy becomes the franchise's seventh coach after giving Alvin Gentry the...
Sports
fbfb
NLEX breaks through
By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Amid the emergence of the first “suspect case” of COVID-19 in the PBA bubble, the NLEX Road Warriors went about...
Sports
fbfb
Pagdanganan living a dream, inspiring the youth
By Dante Navarro | 10 hours ago
Next to working on achieving her goals in golf’s biggest arena, Bianca Pagdanganan is doing all she could to inspire...
Sports
fbfb
Folayang out to reclaim glory in Singapore
10 hours ago
Eduard “Landslide” Folayang can’t find a better place to jumpstart his bid to regain the ONE lightweight...
Sports
fbfb
PSL welcomes huge challenge of restart
10 hours ago
It’s all systems go for the Philippine Superliga as all member teams threw their full support to the staging of the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with