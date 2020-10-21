NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Suspected COVID-19 case inside PBA bubble may be 'false positive'
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - October 21, 2020 - 7:39pm

CLARK – The alarm has been rung but it may be a false one as the PBA, together with hosts Clark Development Corporation and Bases and Conversion Development Authority assured the safety of everyone in the bubble here.

In a joint statement Wednesday following a suspected COVID-19 positive case involving a refere, the PBA, CDC and BCDA reiterated that it may be a “false positive” one after his antigen test turned out negative upon arrival in a quarantine facility in Capas, Tarlac.

The referee, who was reported to be a “suspect case” after a positive result Wednesday morning, will undergo another RT-PCR test for confirmatory result.

He will also remain under strict observation and 14-day quarantine at the Athletes’ Village in New Clark City.

The said official, after being tested negative thrice before entering the bubble, was the only person who had a positive result from the 27 others that got tested on Oct. 19 as part of the mandatory testing protocols every 14 days.

Acting on the situation right away under strict protocols in place for this situation, the PBA said the first and second layer of contacts consisting of eight referees have already been isolated within 12 hours.

They will go undergo another of tests this Saturday, splitting the 16-man pool of bubble referees into half moving forward for now as the 2020 Philippine Cup games will push through as scheduled.

“We would like to assure the public that the integrity of the bubble has not been compromised. Protocols have not been breached,” the PBA, CDC and BCDA said.

“As announced earlier, all games are allowed to continue as scheduled but with stricter measures at the Quest Hotel and Angeles University Foundation Arena. The continued cooperation of all participants is key in ensuring that the resumption of PBA’s 45th Season is safe and COVID-free.”

Earlier this week, the 12 PBA teams, which covers the majority of the 350-strong delegation, have already tested negative from the second round of testing after entering the bubble last month.

Movement of all players and bubble delegates inside the Quest Hotel have been restricted yesterday apart from practice and games at SMART 5G-powered AUF for the sanitation and disinfection of the entire bubble.

The limitations are expected to be lifted today as the league assures the bubble – slated for 11 weeks until December — has not burst after this huge roadblock just on its second week.

