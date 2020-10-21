Ref tests positive for COVID-19 in PBA bubble

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:28 p.m.) — A referee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the PBA bubble in Clark City, Pampanga.

Referred to by the league as a "suspect case", the referee is now under quarantine at the Athlete's Village in Clark while those he had contact with are under strict isolation.

He tested positive in what was his fourth test overall — and his second while inside the bubble.

All other tests prior to the last one he had taken on Monday, October 19, came out negative.

The case is asymptomatic, and the official will be tested once again today. Those who made contact with him, meanwhile, will be retested on Saturday, October 24.

In a statement Wednesday, the league assured that there were no protocols breached that resulted in the positive case.

"There is a strict protocol in place and it has not been breached. All the risks are being evaluated by the PBA medical team, the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) and the Department of Health (DOH)," the statement read.

To make way for sanitation, all other activities apart from official games (i.e. swimming, gym, jogging, etc.) will be temporarily suspended for the day.

The PBA also said that it will continue to play its games amid the development, with even more stringent measures.

"All games are allowed to continue with even stricter measures which are already in effect inside the bubble and during games," they said.

The league reiterated that safety and security are its "paramount concern" and that protocols are strictly observed.

"Routine disinfection, wearing of masks, face shields and social/physical distancing are strictly being implemented, as well as an effective contact tracing procedure is in place to maintain the safety and integrity of the bubble," the PBA said.

Scheduled games today between Northport Batang Pier and the NLEX Road Warriors, and the Phoenix Fuel Masters and Barangay Ginebra will be played at 4 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., respectively.