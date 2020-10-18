G League alumni who found success in the NBA

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto and Filipino-American Jalen Green are one step closer to their NBA dream with the NBA G League select team.

Known as Team Ignite, Sotto, Green and teammates Daishen Nix, Isaiah Todd, Singh Princepal and Jonathan Kuminga will test their mettle against NBA G League teams, among other top basketball squads to fine-tune their skills.

Looking at the current roster of the NBA, a number of G League alumni have already enjoyed their success in the league.

While Sotto and Green making it and flourishing in the NBA will be entirely up to them, seeing talents from the G League like this may certainly mean that they are in the right direction.

Philstar.com lists a few of the numerous NBA G League alumni who have gone on to the NBA, with a few names who have already cemented themselves as stars in their respective teams.

1. Danny Green

Before Danny Green was a three-time NBA champion, he was first an NBA G League player for the Reno Bighorns back in the 2010-2011 season.

It what was then called the NBA D League, Green averaged the norms of 20.1 points in 17 games played for the Bighorns before he was called up to the San Antonio Spurs.

Since then, Green has cemented himself as a crucial role player in every stop he has made in the NBA.

Like his Lakers' teammate LeBron James, Green has won a championship with all three squads he has played for in the NBA.

Green was instrumental to title runs made by the San Antonio Spurs and the Toronto Raptors in 2014 and 2019, respectively.

He also averaged a steady eight points, three rebounds, an assist and a block in his playoff run with the Lakers this year.

2. Alex Caruso

Before he was a fan favorite for the Los Angeles Lakers, Alex Caruso was a menace in the NBA G League during his time with the OKC Blue and South Bay Lakers.

A 2018 All-NBA G League Second Team selection, Caruso has more than proved himself worthy of his time in the big leagues.

The grit and determination from Caruso has never faltered since his days in the minor league.

The 26-year-old had a productive career in the G League, averaging 14.4 points and six assists per outing in 106 games.

Now, Caruso is a world champion after being a spark plug from the bench for James and the Lakers in the NBA bubble.

Though he only posted the norms of 5.5 points and around two assists per outing this season, Caruso's impact on the floor exceeded his numbers.

3. Quinn Cook

Another NBA G League alum to clinch multiple NBA titles is Quinn Cook, having clinched his first title with the Golden State Warriors back in 2018.

He found himself back on the top of the NBA once again, this time with the Los Angeles Lakers who ruled over the league in the 2019-20 season.

The former Duke Blue Devil was a star in the G League court, where he averaged 25.3 points, 8.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds in the 2017-2018 season where he had a two-way contract with both the Golden State Warriors, and the Santa Cruz Warriors -- Golden State's G League counterparts.

Due to limited playing time, Cook ony managed to post 2.2 points per game during the 2020 NBA playoffs.

But the 27-year-old has already gone far from his G League days, with two-time NBA Champion already on his resume.

4. Kendrick Nunn

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn has been on a steady rise in his career ever since coming off of the NBA G League.

Nunn, who played a season with the Santa Cruz Warriors, was named to the 2020 All-NBA Rookie First Team in his first year in the big leagues.

Though he was sidelined for most of the postseason, Nunn posted 15.3 points in 67 appearances for the Miami Heat.

And even coming off of the bench in the last stretch of the NBA Finals for the Heat, he provided a spark on offense.

While Nunn fell short of a title in his first year in the NBA, the Santa Cruz alum's future in the league looks bright.

5. Duncan Robinson

Before he was waxing hot from deep in the postseason for the Miami Heat, Duncan Robinson started out as a two-way player also rendering his service swith the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Prior to signing a full-time gig with the Heat, Robinson had already been a rising star in the minors.

In 33 games played in the G League, Robinson averaged 21.4 points to go along with 4.3 rebounds and three assists.

The 2019 All-NB G League Third Team member did not shy away from the spotlight in the NBA, averaging 11.3 points on an efficient 40% clip from long range prior to the Finals in this year's postseason.

Having been considered an underdog in his career, Robinson is now making his mark as a potential sharpshooter that can play with the best of them.

6. Seth Curry

Seth Curry's journey to the NBA has been a rather tumultuous one, with a number of short stints here and there before finally gaining some stability in 2015.

But it was an impressive season with the Erie BayHawks that finally gave the younger Curry his break in the NBA.

During the 2014-2015 D League season, Curry averaged 23.8 points, 4.2 dimes, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 43 outings for the BayHawks.

This finally earned him his break with the Sacramento Kings then the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers thereafter.

Curry returned to Dallas this year where he became a key player and averaged 12.4 points per outing.

Curry and the Mavericks reached the first round of the playoffs in the 2019-20 season.

7. Jordan Clarkson

Filipino-American Jordan Clarkson also spent some time in the minors before testing his mettle with the big names in the NBA.

In the 2014-2015 season, he spent a short period with the LA D-Fenders where he averaged 22.6 points in only five outings for the G League squad before taking a permanent spot in the LA Lakers.

Fresh from a breakout year with the Utah Jazz, Clarkson has since become one of the league's best role players.

Though falling short in the NBA playoffs, the Clarkson and the Jazz, with star Donovan Mitchell have a bright future ahead of them.