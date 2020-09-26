Chooks 3x3 appeals Presidentâ€™s Cup case

MANILA, Philippines — Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 is shifting tack, now eyeing a full-bubble setting in a bid to gain IATF’s nod for the launch of its first event as a pro league – the President’s Cup.

“We are committing to doing a full bubble with each conference taking place inside Inspire Academy for 15-21 days,” said league owner Ronald Mascariñas .

The country’s first 3x3 pro league initially proposed a semi-bubble for the five-leg President’s Cup at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, where the players and staff will stay for four days each leg.

But the IATF led by the Department of Health advised against it, saying that it would only allow tournaments inside a full bubble.

Chooks 3x3 had previously gained passing marks from the Commission on Higher Education, and the Games and Amusements Board after smooth training workouts in UP Diliman and a perfect dry run in Laguna.

GAB chairman Baham Mitra even expressed confidence in the Chooks’ tournament success under strict protocols and guidelines that would include mandatory PCR test before every leg and antigen test before training.