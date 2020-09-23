SBP honors Alapag for contributions to Philippine basketball

MANILA, Philippines – Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas paid tribute to Jimmy Alapag as the longtime Gilas Pilipinas captain moved to US for good to explore new opportunities.

In a heartfelt video released on social media, the SBP thanked Alapag for his contributions not only for the national team but for the Philippine basketball as a whole.

“You have forever changed and helped shape the landscape of Philippine basketball. The mark you have left will be felt by this and the generations to come,” said the national federation.

“Taos-puso kaming nagpapasalamat sa’yo. Good luck on your next chapter, captain!”

Alapag, 42, along with his family decided to leave the country last week in a bid to try his luck particularly in the NBA and G League after a previous stint with Sacramento Kings in the 2019 NBA Summer League.

From PBA to Gilas to ABL, the legendary point guard has left an incomparable imprint in the country.

The 2011 PBA MVP Alapag ascended as one of the PBA’s 40 Greatest Players before being the longest-tenured Gilas captain highlighted by a FIBA World Cup appearance in 2014.

He transitioned to coaching in 2016 upon his retirement and served deputy roles for Gilas, Meralco and San Miguel in the PBA before engineering Alab Pilipinas’ championship as chief tactician in the 2018 ABL.

"Will forever be thankful for the opportunity to represent the Philippines," he said.