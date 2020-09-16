COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Comeback Kings: Nuggets knock out Clippers in stunning Game 7
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets react during the third quarter against the LA Clippers in Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 15, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
DOUGLAS P. DEFELICE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Comeback Kings: Nuggets knock out Clippers in stunning Game 7
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 16, 2020 - 11:39am

MANILA, Philippines — The Denver Nuggets have done it again, storming back from a 1-3 deficit to win their best-of-seven series against the Los Angeles Clippers, 104-89, on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

A 22-6 run in the third quarter by the Nuggets shifted the game's momentum to their side and kept their hold on the lead with a vice grip until the final buzzer.

The Nuggets led by as much as 20 points in the final quarter. 

They become the first team to comeback from two 1-3 series deficits in a single playoff run.

Denver will now face the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

Jamal Murray was clicking on all cylinders on offense, top-scoring with 40 points.

Meanwhile, big man Nikola Jokic manned the playmaking with a triple-double of 16 points, 22 boards and 13 assists.

Jokic notched the triple-double in the third quarter, becoming the first-ever player to do it in three quarters during a Game Seven since the play-by-play era.

Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both struggled under the pressure of Game Seven, combining for only 24 points with more than 30 minutes of playing time each.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tearful Jeremy Lin seeks NBA return after one season in China
21 hours ago
Jeremy Lin said Tuesday he is leaving the Beijing Ducks after one season in China and wants to return to the NBA, where he...
Sports
fbfb
Genato, ’54 team to be honored
By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Rep. Eric Martinez will host a virtual jersey retirement ceremony to honor Tony Genato, the only known living survivor and...
Sports
fbfb
Chambers seeks post as UST coach
By Bill Velasco | September 16, 2020 - 12:00am
“I feel it’s my next chapter. Philippines has impacted my life long after my playing career. My desire has always been to coach at the collegiate level. My legacy is there.”
Sports
fbfb
EJ Obiena refutes Olympic Channel's 'irresponsible journalism'
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The article, in which Obiena was allegedly quote saying "Armand (Duplantis) is good, but I can be the best", was released...
Sports
fbfb
LGUs offer to host MPBL Lakan finals in 'bubble' setup
By Roy Luarca | 21 hours ago
The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League will go into "bubble" to finish its Lakan Season.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
29 minutes ago
Ex-NBA star Tony Parker named ambassador for Rainbow Six World Cup
By Michelle Lojo | 29 minutes ago
Interviewed by gaming company Ubisoft at the launch of the world cup during it's digital conference, Parker became invovled...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Antetokounmpo to Bucks fans: I can’t wait for next season!
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"Thank you Milwaukee for all the love and support you showed my teammates and I this season," Antetokounmpo wrote on Twi...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Heat turn back Celtics to draw first blood in NBA East finals
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
A three-point play from Heat star Jimmy Butler with 12 ticks left in the extra period gave the Heat the clutch victory.
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
MPBL looking for own bubble
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League is eyeing its own bubble for the anticipated resumption and completion of its Chooks-to-Go...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
EJ’s rise traced to Petrov
By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
The man behind pole vaulter E. J. Obiena’s emergence as a serious contender for a podium landing in next year’s...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with