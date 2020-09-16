COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Heat turn back Celtics to draw first blood in NBA East finals
ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat drives to the basket against the Boston Celtics during Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs on September 15, 2020 at The Field House in Orlando, Florida.
AFP
September 16, 2020

MANILA, Philippines — The Miami Heat outlasted the Boston Celtics in overtime, 117-114, in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

A three-point play from Heat star Jimmy Butler with 12 ticks left in the extra period gave the Heat the clutch victory.

Butler's final play for the Heat erased a Kemba Walker dagger with 23 seconds left in the game that gave the Celtics the advantage, 114-113.

Bam Adebayo then had an emphatic block on an attempted dunk by Jason Tatum and then converted on one of two free throws to put the icing on the cake for the Heat.

The Heat have now won nine of their last ten playoff games this year.

Goran Dragic top-scored for Miami with 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Jae Crowder and Butler also passed the 20-point mark with 22 and 20 markers, respectively.

Defensive hero Adebayo finished with 18 points, six rebounds and nine dimes.

Tatum paced the offense for the Boston Celtics with 30 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

Marcus Smart had 26 points while Walker tallied 19.

