Philippine Olympic body to elect new officials Nov. 27

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Olympic Committee will use its old charter when it holds its election on November 27 this year.

“Yes, the POC election will push through using the same constitution and by-laws since there is still no approved amendment yet,” said POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino after Saturday’s online meeting by the executive board.

The Tagaytay Congressman and PhilCycling chief also said the EB has appointed a three-man elections committee chaired by lawyer Teodoro Kalaw IV with former International Olympic Committee representative to the country Frank Elizalde and the chairman of the House sports committee as members.

It also set the filing of certificate candidacy from October 1 to 30 and campaign period starting November 1.

And since the proposed charter changes agreed upon by the EB last August 26 were not yet officially approved, the polling will remain without age limit, and the position of the chairman stays and only officials whose national sports associations are considered “Olympic sports” are allowed to run.

Suggested amendments, however, will continue in the EB’s next board meeting as consensus have reached in key provisions and will be sent to the IOC for review, according to board member Robert Mananquil of billiards.