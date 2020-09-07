Training okayed for collegiate athletes

MANILA, Philippines — With the coronavirus curve now flattening according to researchers, student-athletes belonging to collegiate athletic associations may now continue training in areas under general community quarantine and modified GCQ, the Palace announced Monday.

Speaking to reporters at a press briefing, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that although the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases is now allowing training, such activities will still be subject to guidelines set to be issued by the Commission on Higher Education later on.

The announcement comes as the University of Santo Tomas men's basketball program licks its wounds after losing its head coach, athletics director, and a litany of players all in a matter of weeks over its Sorsogon training bubble controversy.

Fresh off a finals run in UAAP Season 82, the Growling Tigers experienced an internal meltdown after reports surfaced that head coach Aldin Ayo had been holding a "training bubble" in Sorsogon as far back as June, possibly in violation of health protocols set by the coronavirus task force.

At the time, most areas in Luzon were under enhanced community quarantine, under which mass gatherings were prohibited and sporting events were considered non-essential activities.

Separate advisories from CHED also urged schools to ensure the safety of the students by restricting their movement.

The group comprising the joint administrative order investigating the issue made up of the Philippine Sports Commission, the Games and Amusement Board, CHED and the Department of Health, is set to submit their report to the justice department Monday.

The University Athletics Association of the Philippines has also announced that it will be deciding the fate of the program within the week. — Franco Luna