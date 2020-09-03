COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Teng embraces new role as Alaska Aces' take-charge guy
Due to his consistent progress, Alaska's Jeron Teng is expected to blossom even more in the 2020 PBA season, which is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
PBA Images
Roy Luarca (Philstar.com) - September 3, 2020 - 12:17pm

MANILA, Philippines – A scoring machine in high school and a superstar in college, Jeron Teng is ready to sparkle in the PBA.

Sure, he can still dot the charts, just like when he tallied 104 points for Xavier in the Metro Manila Tiong Lian Basketball League on January 5, 2011, but Teng has learned to adjust as the quality of competition went up.

He made an instant impact in the UAAP, becoming Rookie of the Year with La Salle in 2012 and powering the Green Archers to the 2013 and 2016 titles, earning Finals MVP honors on both occasions.

Knowing his 6-foot-2 power-packed frame won't suffice to bully his way in the PBA, Teng developed his outside game with the Alaska Aces and made it to the All-Rookie team in the 2017-2018 season.

He shone the following season, with averages of 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in the Philippine Cup; 9.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists in the Commissioner's Cup; and 15 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3 assists in the Governor's Cup.

Due to his consistent progress, Teng is expected to blossom even more in the 2020 season, which is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fact is, Richard Bachmann, Alaska team governor, said in a February interview they plan to "revolve the team (Aces) around Jeron."

Head coach Jeffrey Cariaso concurred and assured Teng will be a big part of Alaska's future.

The Aces reached the quarterfinals of all three conferences in 2019, but are looking forward to a better performance with Teng healthy and more experienced.

With Teng out due to a hamstring injury,  the Aces dropped their first five games in the Governor's Cup before winning four of their last five when Teng returned to barge into the playoffs. Teng, however, hurt his knee and Alaska yielded to Meralco in the quarterfinals.

Following the long break, Teng believes he'll be fit and ready when the Philippine Cup resumes and show the stuff that made him and Cameroonian Ben Mbala the Green Archers' lethal weapon.

Back then, he glowed because of his contributions on and off the court.

Mbala, who was named UAAP MVP in Seasons 79 and 80, was all-praises for Teng, citing his leadership and work ethic.

Teng carried these traits over to Alaska and the team management and even his co-players took notice.

According to Sonny Thoss, the retirement-bound 12-time PBA All-Star, Teng is a great leader whose character will be of help to the development of Alaska rookies and younger players.

Teng relishes the new challenge. After all, he's been the take-charge guy throughout his playing career.

Only 26, Teng values Alaska's trust.

ACES ALASKA JERON TENG PBA
