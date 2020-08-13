COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Beach volleybelles Rondina, Pons talk shop with Canadian world champ
Sisi Rondina (L) and Bernadeth Pons
Huang Xiaolong/File
Beach volleybelles Rondina, Pons talk shop with Canadian world champ
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2020 - 2:55pm

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine beach volleyball and Creamline beach volleyball team stars Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons received a pep talk of their lifetime after a rare Zoom chat with world champion Sarah Pavan of Canada.

Rondina and Pons considered the 33-year-old veteran as their inspiration on the sand that led to their bronze medal win in the 30th SEA Games beach volleyball event last December.

The former UAAP MVP and four-time beach volley champion Rondina could not contain her emotions from the inspirational conversation with her idol.

“Mixed emotions. We got a chance to talk to Sarah Pavan. Solid! Thank you for your time idol. We can’t wait to see you back on the court,” said Rondina, who was joined by other Creamline teammates.

Pavan and her teammate Melissa Humana-Paredes reigned supreme in the 2019 World Beach Volleyball Championships held in Germany to book a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics.

Like their heroine, Rondina-Pons duo also eye to make it to the Worlds and the Summer Games in the future of their booming sand career.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-Andorran Aaron Ganal called up to Spain's U-16 national hoops team
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Ganal, 16, was born to a Filipino father from Sarrat, Ilocos Norte, and is currently playing for the FC Barcelona youth ...
Sports
fbfb
Cojuangco-Jaworski shares 'olympic' task of postponing Tokyo 2020
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Cojuangco-Jaworski was elected to the IOC Executive Board in July, amid a tumultuous time in international sport with the...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am Jalen Green working on shooting, mental toughness
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
High-leaping and crowd-pleasing Filipino-American Jalen Green is projected to be a top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. And...
Sports
fbfb
Jalen Green looks forward to tough grind with Kai Sotto, G League teammates
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Green, who will be joined by 7'2" Kai Sotto in the new G League pro path, said he and his teammates will have no time to slack...
Sports
fbfb
Brian Shaw excited to teach his NBA G League 'kids'
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Today, Shaw is the head coach of the NBA’s G-League select team, squad that includes Filipino phenom Kai Sotto and...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
4 minutes ago
Filipino teen crowned champ in fist virtual Jr. NBA skills contest
By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 minutes ago
A native of Bacoor, Cavite, Quirimit displayed world-class handles and reflexes to lift Asia-Pacific region into the Jr. NBA...
Sports
fbfb
28 minutes ago
Jalen Green not ruling out Gilas stint in 2023 World Cup
By Luisa Morales | 28 minutes ago
With Filipino roots on his mother side, the projected first round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft said he is open to representing...
Sports
fbfb
53 minutes ago
Beach volleybelles Rondina, Pons talk shop with Canadian world champ
By Joey Villar | 53 minutes ago
Rondina and Pons considered the 33-year-old veteran as their inspiration on the sand that led to their bronze medal win in...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Olympian pole vaulter Obiena tests caliber in IAAF Diamond League Athletics
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Obiena arrived in Monaco from Formia, Italy Thursday just in time for the much-awaited meet that drew participation from the...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Alaska IronKids reaffirms mission to help produce more national triathletes
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The race will celebrate its 10th year anniversary with three-month-long activity unfurling with a virtual run this weeke...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with