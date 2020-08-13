Beach volleybelles Rondina, Pons talk shop with Canadian world champ

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine beach volleyball and Creamline beach volleyball team stars Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons received a pep talk of their lifetime after a rare Zoom chat with world champion Sarah Pavan of Canada.

Rondina and Pons considered the 33-year-old veteran as their inspiration on the sand that led to their bronze medal win in the 30th SEA Games beach volleyball event last December.

The former UAAP MVP and four-time beach volley champion Rondina could not contain her emotions from the inspirational conversation with her idol.

“Mixed emotions. We got a chance to talk to Sarah Pavan. Solid! Thank you for your time idol. We can’t wait to see you back on the court,” said Rondina, who was joined by other Creamline teammates.

Pavan and her teammate Melissa Humana-Paredes reigned supreme in the 2019 World Beach Volleyball Championships held in Germany to book a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics.

Like their heroine, Rondina-Pons duo also eye to make it to the Worlds and the Summer Games in the future of their booming sand career.