Search on for Philippine Muay Thai stars

MANILA, Philippines – The Muay Thai Association of the Philippines (MAP) is in search for new martial arts champions after launching the Muay Thai Virtual Championships for budding local fighters nationwide.

It’s the first event for MAP in the middle of the pandemic after postponing the SUMVAC Baguio Olympics and the Muay Thai National Championships in General Santos City last May.

The Muay Thai Virtual Championships will have its Regional Legs until August 15 before the National Championships scheduled from September 1-15.

Shadow boxing, waikru, aero fit and max fit are the four categories up for contention among the aspirants.

This online tournament is MAP’s latest move for progress amid the crisis following a series of virtual seminars, clinics and workouts for coaches and athletes.

MAP was among the solid contributor of the country’s overall championship in the 30th SEA Games last December after harvesting three gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

Even after the SEAG, MAP fighters are continuing the fight at the frontliners as military-athletes led by team captain Phillip Delarmino (Seaman Second Class-Navy), Irendin Lepatan (Airwoman First Class-AirForce), Preciosa Delarmino (Airwoman Second Class), Roland Claro (Petty Officer Third Class-Coast Guard) and James Daquil (Fireman Second Class-Navy).