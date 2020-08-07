COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Hidilyn Diaz during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
Hidilyn Diaz gets P1.5M from MVP Sports for Olympic gold mission
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2020 - 2:56pm

MANILA, Philippines – Hidilyn Diaz’s quest for an Olympic gold medal received a big boost after the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation gave her P1.5 million to help finance her training for the quadrennial games, which were reset from this year to next due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you MVPSF for all the help you gave me and my team during the pandemic,” the 29-year-old Diaz said in Filipino. “It is huge for me that MVP (Pangilinan) is there helping me in my journey towards Tokyo.”

Interestingly, the financial aid came on the exact same day Diaz, who struck gold in the Eleiko Email International Lifters tournament done online on July 25, snared a silver medal in Rio de Janeiro four years ago.

And the Zamboanga native said she would need all the help she could get in her bid for a historic Olympic gold.

“I can’t survive this journey with God, my team, the help of MVPSF and the support of the Filipinos,” said Diaz.

MVPSF president Al Panlilio said the extra funding should help supplement Diaz’s training in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia where she was stranded since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was due to these unforeseen circumstances that we at the MVPSF decided it was best to realign our support to cover Hidilyn’s living expenses such as food and rent as she continues to remain focused towards her goal of winning the first Olympic gold for our country in her fourth time to qualify,” said Panlilio.

“Our chairman Manny V. Pangilinan deeply cares about all of the athletes under the MVPSF banner and we’re doing our best to help take care of their needs during this difficult time.

“We don’t want Hidilyn to worry about her day-to-day needs so she could pour in all her focus on training and bringing home that elusive Olympic gold,” he added.

Recently, the MVPSF had also provided Tokyo-bound, world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo P800,000 to supplement his training in Japan.

Like Yulo, Diaz is one of the country’s best hopes to win an elusive a gold medal in Tokyo.

But while Diaz has yet to officially qualify, she is a heartbeat away from doing so as she would just need one competition away from making the cut being currently ranked four of the top 10 who will qualify.

The other three Filipinos who already advanced to Tokyo were pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and boxers Eumir Felix Marcial and Irish Magno.

Apart from the MVPSF’s help, all Tokyo-bound athletes and Olympic hopefuls like Diaz have been continuously getting support from the Philippine Sports Commission.

OLYMPICS WEIGHTLIFTING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipino tennis ace Miko Eala hits with world No. 2 Nadal
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
A product of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Malloca, Spain, Eala rubbed shoulders with the tennis legend himself.
Sports
fbfb
Brandon Vera relishes fatherhood amid MMA break
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
After all his accolades throughout his career, Vera now adds the title of father to his long list of accomplishments.
Sports
fbfb
Chot Reyes rekindles coaching relationships overseas
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The 57-year-old tactician narrated his recent experience in the States, where he was able to rub shoulders with coaches in...
Sports
fbfb
Alyssa’s pandemic lessons
By Joaquin Henson | August 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Volleyball phenom Alyssa Valdez was a guest on The Philippine STAR’s sports talk show “Beyond The Game With The Dean” last week and shared some of the lessons she’s learned during this pandemic....
Sports
fbfb
Philippines' top karateka thumbs down immediate return to national team
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
It may take wounds to heal before the world’s second best online men’s karateka would get to wear the national...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Philippine basketball body on constant lookout for Fil-Am Gilas prospects
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Though the pandemic has put national team plans and programs on standstill, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is keeping...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Former train welder back on track for UFC as China base reopens
2 hours ago
Before becoming one of China's most feared MMA fighters, Song Kenan worked as a welder for the country's rapidly developing...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan tracks down leaders with 69
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan broke par after just four rounds in the pros, carding a 69 in the privacy of an early morning start then...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Ott brothers give United City a killer midfield
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
United City Football Club (UCFC) co-founder Eric Gottschalk announced that the Philippines Football League’s newest...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Boxers champion face masks under 'new normal'
3 hours ago
The "Nano Wave Mask" features a dynamic, filtered and unidirectional mask that gives the wearer both comfort and protection...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with