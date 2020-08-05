Yulo’s Olympic bid gets P800,000 funding from MVP Sports

MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo-bound Carlos Yulo’s Olympic preparation got a much-needed shot in the arm after the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation extended a timely assistance Wednesday.

MVPSF president Al Panlilio said they have given extra funding worth P800,000 to the 19-year-old world champion gymnast in helping finance the expenses covering his training in Japan.

“We at the MVPSF just want to make sure we give out athletes like Caloy Yulo the best training possible even in these trying times,” said Panlilio. “And our chairman Manny V. Pangilinan also takes pride in taking care of our athletes and we follow his great example.

“And this is above the others we gave before from MVPSF,” he added Panlilio.

The funding should help minimize the worry of Yulo especially at these trying times and should help cover the cost incurred by his education, board and lodging, training and his whole team headed by Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion confirmed the donation was coursed through them and was sent straight to Yulo, who is the country’s best hope to nail its first Olympic gold medal.

“It is true,” said Carrion.

The Philippine Sports Commission has actually been funding Yulo’s Japan training from the start and has continued to do so despite the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the agency to cut the national team members’ salary to half last month.

“Yes, we’re fully supporting all our athletes bound for Tokyo like allowances, transportations, foreign coaches salaries, and other things,” said PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez.

Yulo is one of the four Filipinos who have already qualified to the quadrennial event with others being pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and boxers Eumir Felix Marcial and Irish Magno.

But of all, it is the Leveriza St., Malate, Manila native who offers the country’s greatest hope to end the long wait for that elusive Olympic mint if he can replicate his gold medal effort in last year’s World Championship in Germany.