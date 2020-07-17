Kai Sotto's NBA G League Select retraces Fab Five tracks

MANILA, Philippines – The NBA G League Select headed by Kai Sotto and Jalen Green is crossing a road similar to what the Fab Five ran through nearly three decades ago.

Sotto, the 7-foot-2 Filipino phenom, the 6-6 Green, who traces his maternal roots from Ilocos Sur, and three other blue-chip youngsters will be the starters of the special team formed to enable NBA scouts to assess the players' individual skills and capability to function as a unit.

Completing the first five, who are supposed to play from 20 to 25 games independent of the G League regular schedule, are 6-10 Isiah Todd, 6-5 Daishen Nix and 6-8 Congolese Jonathan Kuminga.

The famed Fab Five composed of Chris Webber, Julan Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson were high school superstar recruits who powered University of Michigan Wolverines to the US NCAA 1992 Finals, becoming the first team to vie for the Division I title with all freshmen starters. They duplicated the feat as sophomores in 1993.

The 6-10 Webber went on to become NBA Rookie of the Year and a five-time NBA All-Star with career averages of 20.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 blocks.

The 6-9 Howard also made the All-Star with two championship rings to boot with the Miami Heat. He is now head coach of the Wolverines.

Rose, 6-8, played for six NBA teams and was adjudged Most Improved Player in 2000, while the 6-5 Jimmy King was a former Toronto Raptor. Jackson, 6-6, is the only one among the Fab Five not to make the NBA.

Mainly through media hype, The Fab Five documentary shown in 2011 was the highest-rated ever for ESPN Films.

Can the Select Team match what the Fab Five have done? They probably will.

Sotto, Green, Nix and Green are gifted 18-year-olds ready to deliver while Kuminga is already rated No. 4 draft prospect by ESPN at 17.

Competing with seasoned pros will only make them better.

If the G League Select excels, they can even make it five for five and bypass the Fab Five.