Top prospect Kimunga joins Kai Sotto in NBA G League

MANILA, Philippines – Blue-chip prospect Jonathan Kuminga has committed to the NBA G League, joining Filipino wunderkind Kai Sotto and other high school standouts in the new G League select team under its reshaped professional pathway program.

Despite offers from Duke, Kentucky, Auburn and Texas Tech, the 6-foot-8 forward became the latest prospect to bypass collegiate play as reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania Thursday.

The pride of Patrick School in New Jersey was ranked as the no. 1 prospect in the Class of 2021 before his reclassification to the 2020 Class, where he still made it to no. 4.

In the G League select team under coach Brian Shaw, the 17-year-old star will team up with 7-foot-2 Sotto, Fil-American high-flyer Jalen Green, Daishen Nix and Isaiah Todd — who are also among the top 2020 prospects before their G League detour.

These high school prodigies are expected to undergo exclusive NBA-level training, conditioning and competition apart from lucrative salaries.

They will make their debuts for the select team, which is not affiliated to any NBA team, in the rescheduled G League season early next year.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old Pinoy Sotto — who has shown tremendous improvement in physique, strength, explosiveness and vertical leap — is leaving no stone unturned in getting ready for that G League baptism with non-stop training with fellow Pinoy tower Sage Tolentino.