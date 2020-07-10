Sports leagues left homeless as Congress terminates ABS-CBN franchise

MANILA, Philippines – Many sports leagues across the country will need to find a new broadcast home following Congress' denial of the franchise renewal of broadcast company ABS-CBN.

ABS-CBN has long been home to the country's top collegiate leagues like the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

The network has also been the broadcast partner of semi-pro tournaments like the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) and the Sen. Manny Pacquiao-founded Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MBPL).

Other sporting events like boxing and mixed martial arts promotion ONE Championship have also been regularly shown on ABS-CBN.

With a vote of 70-11, two inhibitions and one abstain, the House Committee on Legislative Franchises adopted the resolution to deny the broadcast company's franchise renewal application on Friday.

The company's shutdown will leave the aforementioned leagues, as well as athletes who have found careers in broadcasting like Gretchen Ho and Alyssa Valdez, seeking a new home for their respective leagues and careers.