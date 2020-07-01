Iran’s Kazemi rules FIBA 'Dunk of the Decade' poll

MANILA, Philippines – Iranian big man Arsalan Kazemi stood the tallest over 31 foes from around the world as his towering slam got hailed as the FIBA Dunk of the Decade following a 20-day online voting process.

Kazemi, whose entry was one-handed, rim-hanging jam over Ioannis Bourousis of Greece during the 2016 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, edged out the 2019 FIBA World Cup windmill dunk of Angola’s Carlos Morais in the tightrope finale.

He received 80,658 votes for 55.8% compared to Morais’ 63,887 votes for 44.2% to claim the first FIBA Dunk of the Decade plum.

Nearly 600, 000 fans participated in the four-round voting process of the best dunk search by the world basketball governing body.

“It's a great feeling and honor to win this and, I'm not gonna lie to you, I'm really enjoying my moment right now," Kazemi said in the official FIBA site.

"I would like to thank the Iranian fans. I also would like to thank all the other fans who voted for me, especially the fans from Asia. This one for Asia as well.”

It was Kazemi who also bested the Philippine pride Gabe Norwood in the semi-finals of the Asia-Oceania bracket. He then overcame Japan’s Rui Hachimura for the continental title.

Winners from other FIBA zones were Morais (Africa), Latvia’s Kristaps Porzingis (Europe) and Brazil’s Rafael Mineiro (America).