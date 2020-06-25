'Mixed emotions' for Thirdy Ravena following historic Japan signing

MANILA, Philippines – Former Ateneo Blue Eagles star Thirdy Ravena is set to become a trailblazer as the first Filipino import in Japan's B. League.

Announced by the team on Wednesday, Ravena is set to continue his decorated basketball career with Japan club San-en NeoPhoenix as part of the league's "Asian Player Quotas".

The second-generation basketball star, however, admitted to feeling mixed emotions at his decision.

"I have to be honest a lot of mixed emotions, happy and sad at the same time," Ravena said in an interview with CNN Philippines' Rico Hizon Wednesday evening.

Citing relationships with family, friends and teammates here in the country, Ravena might already be feeling homesick before he even flies for Japan.

"[I'm] happy for the opportunity, very grateful for the opportunity, but at the same time, I can't help but feel sad na iiwan ko yung family and friends ko dito in the Philippines," Ravena admitted.

Instrumental to the Ateneo Blue Eagles' three-peat championship run in the UAAP men's basketball tournament, Ravena does not lack any talent in competing overseas.

The former Ateneo star even has international experience under his belt with Gilas Pilipinas and with Migthy Sports-Philippines.

He also made history in the UAAP as the first player in the Final Four era to win three Finals MVP awards in their career.

Despite his mixed emotions, Ravena said that it is a sacrifice he is willing to make for his development.

"But you have to do what you have to do so it’s what I wanted to do and its definitely gonna help me become a better person," he said.