Miss World 2013 Megan Young is headlining an esports exhibition game to help raise funds for the LGBTQ+ community this Pride month
Released
Beauty Queen gamer Megan Young leads esports benefit for LGBT community
(Philstar.com) - June 19, 2020 - 10:16am

MANILA, Philippines — Miss World 2013 Megan Young is doing her part in showing support for the LGBT+ community this Pride month.

An avid gamer, Young is using her passion for esports to help raise funds for LoveYourself, an organiation that empowers queer individuals to embrace their self-worth while also bringing proper awareness to HIV testing.

Young will go head to head with Mobile Legends expert Red Fernandez in a Mobile Legends tournament Friday evening in an event called VersUs: TaskUs Battles.

Fans who would catch the battle are encouraged to donate for funds to be used in the delivery of HIV test kits and essential antiretroviral medicines (ARVs) to LoveYourself clients.

"I've been vocal about my desire to use my influence as an ally to advocate equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community," Young said in a statement released to the media.

"I've been learning about HIV awareness and I want to help end the stigma surrounding these conversations," she added.

Young is an active LGBTQ+ ally while her opponent Fernandez is a LoveYourself volunteer HIV counselor.

