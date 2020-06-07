COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Ben Mbala reveals he almost suited up for Ateneo
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 7, 2020 - 11:11am

MANILA, Philippines — After winning back-to-back MVPs and leading the De La Salle Green Archers to a championship in the UAAP, Ben Mbala is still a household name in Philippine collegiate basketball.

But did you know "Big Ben" almost played for La Salle rival Ateneo?

Speaking on Tiebreaker Vods' The Prospects Pod, Mbala revealed that playing for the Ateneo Blue Eagles was actually his first choice after his stint in Southwestern University in Cebu.

"I told you Ateneo was my first choice. I am going to be honest," Mbala told guest host and former Blue Eagle Kiefer Ravena.

"Kiefer said lots of their bigs are graduating and I was looking for a team where I can have a lot of stability and get playing time," he said.

The 24-year-old cager mulled over his decision because La Salle at the time had many big men that could mean less playing time for him.

But former La Salle coach Aldin Ayo was the one who eventually changed the Cameroonian's mind and took him to Taft.

"Coach Ayo, one day he called me to go to La Salle and I was like 'What do you mean, I want to go to Ateneo'," Mbala said.

"[He told me] you go to La Salle, it's going to be better for you because of the condition," he added.

La Salle seemed like the right choice for Mbala, with his two seasons with the Green Archers in the UAAP giving him a championship and two MVP trophies.

But Mbala would eventually leave La Salle without playing his third and final season. 

The two-time MVP cited uncertainty of his eligibility as the reason for his departure.

"I feel like it's being put in the same situation again where some other people would decide of my future. Of what will happen," Mbala said.

"For the second time, I was like 'no I'm not going to let that happen again.' I would be the one to decide for my future not other people," he added.

Since playing for La Salle, Mbala is now flourishing in a pro basketball career in France.

He currently suits up for Limoges CSP in French league LNB Pro A.

