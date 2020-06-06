Ben Mbala recalls days with Green Archers

MANILA, Philippines — Two years since his last game in the UAAP, Ben Mbala still remains as one of the most popular foreign student-athletes to ever play in the collegiate league.

Leading the DLSU Green Archers to a title in Season 79, and winning back-to-back MVPs, Mbala has been one of the most explosive and memorable players for the Taft-based squad.

Now playing in French league LNB Pro A, Mbala still has fond memories of his collegiate stint with the Green Archers.

Speaking on Tiebreaker Vods' The Prospects Pod, Mbala recalled some of his best memories with the DLSU squad.

"Obviously, just the time spent with the guys," the Cameeron native said of his fondest memory with the Archers.

"I played pro around the world, I always live by myself, always alone, I am not married, I am single. You know, being with the guys morning, afternoon, night, talking till 2 a.m., playing video games, those are priceless moments," he added.

The 24-year-old contemplated how different playing in the pros was to his time with the Green and White cagers, with the latter feeling more connected.

"Every pro player thinks about himself first, his contract, his family. But as college teammate, it's more about being family, winning games together, bonding," Mbala said.

"When you look back, life was really easy, you ask what's for breakfast, you go to class, simple stuff," he added.

Mbala is currently playing for French squad Limoges CSP in LNB Pro A.