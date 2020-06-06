Tommy Manotoc says he took no salary when he led Crispa to PBA Grand Slam in 1983

MANILA, Philippines — During the Filoil Flying V Sports Usapang Basketball webinar with former PBA head coach Tommy Manotoc this Saturday, June 6, he admitted that he refused any salary when he coached the U-Tex Wranglers and the Crispa Redmanizers during his celebrated coaching stint when he won six titles.

He led U-Tex to the 1978 and 1980 Open Conferences while he guided Crispa to the league’s second ever Grand Slam in 1983, beginning with a three-game sweep of the All-Filipino Conference Finals over Gilbey’s Gin. The Redmanizers took the succeeding Reinforced and Open Conferences by dispatching the Great Taste Coffeemakers, both times via 3-2 and 3-0 win-loss slates in the respective championship rounds.

“I wasn’t paid by U-Tex. I did not charge them,” bared Manotoc to web hosts Ariel Vanguardia, Joey Guillermo and this writer. Of course, they would give me a bonus at the end. And it was the same for Crispa.”

Prior to his coaching in the PBA, Manotoc worked for a trading firm based in Hong Kong where they supplied cotton to U-Tex and Crispa.

“I did not charge them for it (my services),” he added, saying that he still got their business, which was good enough for him.

On the other hand, Manotoc said he gave his bonuses to his father.

In spite of doing well in the corporate world, Manotoc felt he had to scratch that basketball itch. What prompted a return for one, was him analyzing games alongside his La Salle classmate Andy Jao, who later became a PBA television analyst and team manager.

“We were analyzing games sitting in the bleachers,” recalled Manotoc of those days. “That started our analysis of games and coaches but just for fun.”

That analysis served him in good stead as he soon joined the pro loop.

“It was an accident," he admitted of landing the U-Tex coaching job. “They were my business clients. Doon ako nabuhay. I didn’t rely on my parents and I was able to support my family. U-Tex had a basketball team that was coached by Lauro Mumar. Management occasionally asked Manotoc’s opinion about the game and the invitation to take over from Mumar was extended.

Manotoc first took the team manager’s job before deciding to take the coaching reins from Mumar, who resigned.

In between coaching U-Tex and Crispa, Manotoc handled San Miguel Beer at the invitation of former SMC top executive Nono Ibazeta. Once in the corporate setting, Manotoc took a salary.

“Ibang usapan na 'yan,” he laughed. “They weren’t my previous clients."