COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Filoil Flying V Sports Usapang Basketball webinar with former PBA head coach Tommy Manotoc
Courtesy of Rick Olivares
Tommy Manotoc says he took no salary when he led Crispa to PBA Grand Slam in 1983
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 6, 2020 - 4:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — During the Filoil Flying V Sports Usapang Basketball webinar with former PBA head coach Tommy Manotoc this Saturday, June 6, he admitted that he refused any salary when he coached the U-Tex Wranglers and the Crispa Redmanizers during his celebrated coaching stint when he won six titles.

He led U-Tex to the 1978 and 1980 Open Conferences while he guided Crispa to the league’s second ever Grand Slam in 1983, beginning with a three-game sweep of the All-Filipino Conference Finals over Gilbey’s Gin. The Redmanizers took the succeeding Reinforced and Open Conferences by dispatching the Great Taste Coffeemakers, both times via 3-2 and 3-0 win-loss slates in the respective championship rounds.

“I wasn’t paid by U-Tex. I did not charge them,” bared Manotoc to web hosts Ariel Vanguardia, Joey Guillermo and this writer. Of course, they would give me a bonus at the end. And it was the same for Crispa.”

Prior to his coaching in the PBA, Manotoc worked for a trading firm based in Hong Kong where they supplied cotton to U-Tex and Crispa.

“I did not charge them for it (my services),” he added, saying that he still got their business, which was good enough for him. 

On the other hand, Manotoc said he gave his bonuses to his father. 

In spite of doing well in the corporate world, Manotoc felt he had to scratch that basketball itch. What prompted a return for one, was him analyzing games alongside his La Salle classmate Andy Jao, who later became a PBA television analyst and team manager. 

“We were analyzing games sitting in the bleachers,” recalled Manotoc of those days. “That started our analysis of games and coaches but just for fun.”

That analysis served him in good stead as he soon joined the pro loop. 

“It was an accident," he admitted of landing the U-Tex coaching job. “They were my business clients. Doon ako nabuhay. I didn’t rely on my parents and I was able to support my family. U-Tex had a basketball team that was coached by Lauro Mumar. Management occasionally asked Manotoc’s opinion about the game and the invitation to take over from Mumar was extended.

Manotoc first took the team manager’s job before deciding to take the coaching reins from Mumar, who resigned. 

In between coaching U-Tex and Crispa, Manotoc handled San Miguel Beer at the invitation of former SMC top executive Nono Ibazeta. Once in the corporate setting, Manotoc took a salary.

“Ibang usapan na 'yan,” he laughed. “They weren’t my previous clients."

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
More UP Maroons extend help to bail 'Cebu 8'
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Spearheaded by Kobe Paras, teammates Ricci Rivero and Javi Gomez de Liano have also said they will take part in raising bail...
Sports
fbfb
Former Ginebra star Joey Loyzaga on his PBA career and the great Caloy Loyzaga
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Former PBA star Joey Loyzaga has lived in Australia for almost two decades now. In that time, he hasn’t watched a lot...
Sports
fbfb
Ben Mbala recalls days with Green Archers
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Leading the DLSU Green Archers to a title in Season 79, and winning back-to-back MVPs, Mbala has been one of the most explosive...
Sports
fbfb
Athletes continue to speak up vs anti-terrorism bill
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
As the backlash continues around the controversial anti-terrorism bill, more athletes are using their platforms to express...
Sports
fbfb
NBA G League season cancelled; Sotto, Green set to join next year
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The decision comes the same day NBA teams approved the return plan to resume the current NBA season.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Michael Jordan donates $100M for fight vs racial inequality
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Combining his and the Jordan brand's efforts, the five-time NBA MVP is set to donate $100 million over 10 years to causes...
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
No vaccine, no pro tour?
By Dante Navarro | 17 hours ago
While the US PGA Tour is set to return to action next week after a three-month break, the local version of pro golf may have...
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Full sports program in downsized Games
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
A “downsized” and “simplified” Tokyo Olympics looms but the Philippine Olympic Committee leadership...
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Justin says Pacquiao ready anytime
By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune said yesterday whenever super WBA welterweight champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Kai debut delayed
By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Kai Sotto’s anticipated NBA G-League stint has been pushed back all the way to next year following the cancellation...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with