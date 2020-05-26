Eumir Marcial clears air on reported plans to go pro

MANILA, Philippines – There is no rift between Olympic-bound pug Eumir Marcial and the Association Boxing Alliances in the Philippines.

Marcial, 25, on Tuesday insisted his main focus remained the Olympics, which was reset from this year to next, and will not let anything come between him and top ABAP officials whom he holds in high regard.

“I texted Mr. Vargas to say sorry,” said Marcial in Filipino, referring to ABAP president Ricky Vargas. “I can’t stand hurting or offending our officials and my friends in ABAP.”

Marcial, in fact, said both Vargas and ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson have been helping him talk and negotiate a good contract with people luring him to turn professional.

“I knew they want nothing but good things for me. They are even helping me weighing the offers I’m receiving before I make the decision,” said the enlist Air Force man.

Picson, for his part, said he had spoken to renowned pro boxing manager Shelly Finkel to help Marcial secure him the best contract.

“Mr. Vargas and I spoke with him and our conversation was frank, cordial and enlightening. Of course, we told him that we would also like to hear from other interested parties,” said Picson.

“If we were to stop Marcial from exploring pro boxing opportunities, why would we speak with those interested in him? We just want to ensure that Eumir gets the best deal possible and that it will not conflict with the Olympic goal,” he added.

Boxing is one of the country’s best hopes of potentially ending a long wait for that elusive Olympic boxing gold medal and Marcial stands at the forefront of it.