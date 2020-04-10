UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Reports: NBA players to receive full April 15 paychecks
(Philstar.com) - April 10, 2020 - 12:13pm

WASHINGTON – NBA players will receive their full paychecks on April 15, US media reported Thursday (Friday, Manila time), but salaries could be reduced as the league remains shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN and the Philadelphia Inquirer were among the outlets citing league sources in reporting that players would be paid as usual on April 15.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association have been negotiating a salary-reduction percentage for upcoming pay periods, and on Tuesday the players association reiterated to agents that owners could withhold 25% of players' remaining salaries if the season is cancelled.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Monday that he did not expect the league to be in a position to make a decision on when and how a return to play might happen until May.

The regular season was due to end on April 15, with the playoffs scheduled to start on April 18.

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippine boxing body hits moves to distract Olympian Eumir Marcial
By Dante Navarro | 20 hours ago
The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) on Thursday deplored efforts by some quarters to lure top ABAP...
Sports
fbfb
Warriors' Curry provides inspiration for Oakland nurses amid pandemic
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
In a Facetime video call with nurses from Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Curry provided encouraging words to the hardworking...
Sports
fbfb
Michael Jordan wins long-running China trademark dispute
23 hours ago
China's Supreme Court has ruled in favor of basketball legend Michael Jordan in a long-running trademark dispute, ending an...
Sports
fbfb
McCullough waiting for Gilas Pilipinas call
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio yesterday said there’s nothing concrete regarding PBA import Chris...
Sports
fbfb
Salvador Andrada, 83
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Salvador “Buddy” Andrada, the longest serving president of the Philippine Tennis Association and former PSC commissioner,...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Magic Johnson hopeful NBA can crown a champion despite COVID-19
1 hour ago
Magic Johnson says if the NBA does resume this season it will be without fans and the players shouldn't have any trouble adjusting...
Sports
fbfb
20 hours ago
Ninoy Stadium ready to accept COVID-19 patients
By Dante Navarro | 20 hours ago
Converted from a sports venue into a quarantine facility in a week’s time, the Ninoy Aquino Stadium inside the Rizal...
Sports
fbfb
23 hours ago
NBA to host lockdown H-O-R-S-E competition
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Among those expected to participate are Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young and the Chicago...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Blazers' Lillard wants playoff shot should NBA resume
1 day ago
If and when the NBA resumes the 2019-20 season shut down in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Portland star Damian Lillard...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
LeBron James hopes Lakers can eventually rekindle their revival season
1 day ago
LeBron James says the abrupt shutdown of the NBA season due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic has left the Los Angeles...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with