UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Philippine chess body bans online cheaters
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - April 1, 2020 - 2:19pm

MANILA, Philippines – The National Chess Federation of the Philippines on Thursday cracked the whip on cheaters by banning two woodpushers who were caught allegedly using assistance from computer engines during the second leg of the First Philippine National Bullet Championship done online last Sunday.

National Chess Federation of the Philippines executive director Cliburn Orbe said Datuali Sinsuat, a 50-year-old Cotabato City native who reportedly works abroad, and another one, whom he didn’t name because he’s a minor, were both meted out a two-year ban after chess.com, an online app, closed their accounts for alleged cheating.

Sinsuat finished fourth in the second leg and was in the top 10 in the first leg ruled by United States-based Grandmaster Banjo Barcenilla.

Another one, who used a pen name “mildred1970" and a participant in the same tournament, was also banned by the same server but Orbe said they failed to identify the culprit.

“We are reiterating our rule that if lichess.org, chess.com or other servers close your account for using computer assistance or violating their fair play policies, then the NCFP will likewise impose a ban from NCFP tournaments for two years,” said Orbe.

Orbe said the rule was founded on the open principle that the factual findings of a specialized body with technical expertise to make such findings are persuasive, even conclusive, on the courts and are not to be disturbed.

“We do not have the algorithms available to lichess and chess.com to scrutinize the moves played online to determine if the player used computer assistance so we rely on their findings,” he said.

Chessers have flocked to online chess because of the COVID-19 pandemic only to realize they  will be facing another adversary — cheats.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chicago Bulls documentary 'The Last Dance' to be available on Netflix Philippines
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
"The Last Dance" will chronicle Jordan and the Bulls' journey during the 1997-98 NBA season as they chased their sixth NBA...
Sports
fbfb
Pinay chess player dies after car crash
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Filipina-Australian Arianne Caoili, one of the finest female chess players the country has ever produced, passed away yesterday...
Sports
fbfb
NBA players turn to 2K online amid coronavirus shutdown
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
In a players-only NBA 2K tournament, 16 cagers from different NBA teams will go head to head in the league's console pla...
Sports
fbfb
From tragedy to triumph
By Joaquin Henson | April 1, 2020 - 12:00am
There was something special in the way Aric del Rosario took the challenge of coaching the Philippine national basketball team at the Southeast Asian Games in Ho Chi Minh City on Dec. 6-13, 2003.
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am cager Remy Martin declares for NBA Draft
By Franco Luna | 19 hours ago
"I have now decided to take another step into making my dream a reality."
Sports
fbfb
Latest
36 days ago
Greg’s rights up in air
By Joaquin Henson | 36 days ago
If Barangay Ginebra chooses not to make an offer to renew Greg Slaughter’s contract within 30 calendar days after it...
Sports
fbfb
57 days ago
Rematch looms for Taduran
By Joaquin Henson | 57 days ago
IBF minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran kept his promise to return home with the belt but would’ve preferred to knock...
Sports
fbfb
58 days ago
Casimero out to shock boxing world
By Joaquin Henson | 58 days ago
WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero will be ready to shock the world when he battles unbeaten super WBA/IBF titlist...
Sports
fbfb
71 days ago
Khan joins Pacquiao sweepstakes
By Joaquin Henson | 71 days ago
Former super WBA/IBF lightwelterweight champion Amir Khan is suddenly in the candidates’ list for super WBA welterweight...
Sports
fbfb
72 days ago
Support snowballs for barefoot runner
By Joaquin Henson | 72 days ago
A Facebook photo of an elementary school student who won a slew of gold medals in track at a recent Iloilo Schools Sports...
Sports
fbfb
82 days ago
Full circle for Pumaren
By Joaquin Henson | 82 days ago
It was a sentimental homecoming for Derick Pumaren at the De La Salle University men’s basketball quarters on Agno Street...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with