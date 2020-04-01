Philippine chess body bans online cheaters

MANILA, Philippines – The National Chess Federation of the Philippines on Thursday cracked the whip on cheaters by banning two woodpushers who were caught allegedly using assistance from computer engines during the second leg of the First Philippine National Bullet Championship done online last Sunday.

National Chess Federation of the Philippines executive director Cliburn Orbe said Datuali Sinsuat, a 50-year-old Cotabato City native who reportedly works abroad, and another one, whom he didn’t name because he’s a minor, were both meted out a two-year ban after chess.com, an online app, closed their accounts for alleged cheating.

Related Stories Pinoy chess players dealing with cheaters after going online

Sinsuat finished fourth in the second leg and was in the top 10 in the first leg ruled by United States-based Grandmaster Banjo Barcenilla.

Another one, who used a pen name “mildred1970" and a participant in the same tournament, was also banned by the same server but Orbe said they failed to identify the culprit.

“We are reiterating our rule that if lichess.org, chess.com or other servers close your account for using computer assistance or violating their fair play policies, then the NCFP will likewise impose a ban from NCFP tournaments for two years,” said Orbe.

Orbe said the rule was founded on the open principle that the factual findings of a specialized body with technical expertise to make such findings are persuasive, even conclusive, on the courts and are not to be disturbed.

“We do not have the algorithms available to lichess and chess.com to scrutinize the moves played online to determine if the player used computer assistance so we rely on their findings,” he said.

Chessers have flocked to online chess because of the COVID-19 pandemic only to realize they will be facing another adversary — cheats.