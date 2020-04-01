NBA players turn to 2K online amid coronavirus shutdown

MANILA, Philippines — NBA players are taking their rivalries to online gaming amid the NBA hiatus caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a players-only NBA 2K tournament, 16 cagers from different NBA teams will go head to head in the league's console platform.

Players only ???? 16 NBA players will compete head to head in the NBA 2K Players Tournament. First Round starts this Friday on ESPN



Tweet #NBA2KTourney to tell us who you got as the best 2K player https://t.co/vGw6TgbqB8 — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) March 31, 2020

Among the participants in the tournament are two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell.

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, Chicago Bulls' Zach Levine and LA Clippers' Patrick Beverley are also joining the online competition.

The players were divided into two brackets and will compete to crown the best 2K player in the league.

ESPN will air the tournament starting on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Who do you think will come out on top?