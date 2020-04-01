UAAP
Devin Booker (L), Kevin Durant (C) and Trae Young are among the 16 NBA players who will be competing in an NBA 2K online tournament
AFP
NBA players turn to 2K online amid coronavirus shutdown
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 1, 2020 - 9:07am

MANILA, Philippines — NBA players are taking their rivalries to online gaming amid the NBA hiatus caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a players-only NBA 2K tournament, 16 cagers from different NBA teams will go head to head in the league's console platform.

Among the participants in the tournament are two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell.

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, Chicago Bulls' Zach Levine and LA Clippers' Patrick Beverley are also joining the online competition.

The players were divided into two brackets and will compete to crown the best 2K player in the league.

ESPN will air the tournament starting on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Who do you think will come out on top?

