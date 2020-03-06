UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Green Lancers make PCCL F4
(The Philippine Star) - March 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — University of the Visayas stunned reigning CESAFI champion Southwestern University, 76-67, Wednesday to earn the right to face UAAP titlist Ateneo de Manila in the Final Four of the Philippine Collegiate Championship League (PCCL).

The Green Lancers finished the four-team Visayas-Mindanao regional championship with a 3-0 win-loss record at the Lamberto Macias Sports and Cultural Center in Dumaguete City.

It was sweet revenge for UV which lost to the Cobras in the CESAFI finals.

UV forward Jancork Cabahug said the Lancers put in a lot of time and effort in preparing for the PCCL and are grateful to get the chance to showcase their talent on the national stage against powerhouse Ateneo.

The Lancers were led by Michael Maestre and Melvin Butohan who fired 15 and 10 points, respectively.

The win completed the cast in the semifinals that get under way tomorrow at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Clashing in the other Final Four match are University of the Philippines and San Beda University.

The PCCL final and battle for third place will be on Sunday at the same venue.

Since the league began in 2003, no team from the Visayas and Mindanao has won the crown. The Eagles are the most successful squad with four championships.

CESAFI LAMBERTO MACIAS SPORTS PCCL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Charot charot lang': UP's Gamban downplays swag vs Ateneo
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
In the final stretch of the match, Gamban hyped up the UP crowd in the stands with his antics — strutting on the...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Adamson cager Papi Sarr held for allegedly threatening school official
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Former Adamson Soaring Falcon Papi Sarr was held at the Manila Police District Station on Thursday for allegedly threatening...
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala bests American-Venezuelan foe in pro debut
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The 14-year-old Eala eked out a tough three-set victory over 25-year-old Nadia Echeverria Alam, an American-Venezuelan netter...
Sports
fbfb
Erring players face heavier fines from PBA
By Olmin Leyba | 5 days ago
In an effort to crack down on “ligang labas” incidents such as the ones that involved Alaska’s Vic Manuel...
Sports
fbfb
Tim Duncan fills in for Coach Pop, notches win with Spurs
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Filling in for Gregg Popovich, who was absent from the game due to personal reasons, Duncan added "head coach" to his list...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
55 minutes ago
Homecourt vs height, power in Philippines -Greece tie
By Olmin Leyba | 55 minutes ago
The disparity in world ranking and height are glaring in this much-anticipated Davis Cup World Group II playoff tie with a...
Sports
fbfb
55 minutes ago
Oconer takes cue from dad
55 minutes ago
Newly crowned LBC Ronda Pilipinas king George Oconer of Standard Insurance-Navy looks up to his father, two-time Olympian...
Sports
fbfb
55 minutes ago
Pinoy pugs make it 4 of 4
By Joey Villar | 55 minutes ago
World Championship silver medalist Eumir Felix Marcial overwhelmed Kirra Ruston of Australia, scoring a unanimous decision...
Sports
fbfb
55 minutes ago
Van der Valk sizzles, wavers, stays ahead
By Dante Navarro | 55 minutes ago
Guido Van der Valk closed out with what he termed as a “shameful” finish but took pride in hanging tough and staying...
Sports
fbfb
Tigers torch TIP foes with hot shooting
By John Bryan Ulanday | March 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Builders Warehouse-UST waxed hot with 23 triples to bury TIP, 115-62, in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup yesterday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.
55 minutes ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with