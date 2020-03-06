Green Lancers make PCCL F4

MANILA, Philippines — University of the Visayas stunned reigning CESAFI champion Southwestern University, 76-67, Wednesday to earn the right to face UAAP titlist Ateneo de Manila in the Final Four of the Philippine Collegiate Championship League (PCCL).

The Green Lancers finished the four-team Visayas-Mindanao regional championship with a 3-0 win-loss record at the Lamberto Macias Sports and Cultural Center in Dumaguete City.

It was sweet revenge for UV which lost to the Cobras in the CESAFI finals.

UV forward Jancork Cabahug said the Lancers put in a lot of time and effort in preparing for the PCCL and are grateful to get the chance to showcase their talent on the national stage against powerhouse Ateneo.

The Lancers were led by Michael Maestre and Melvin Butohan who fired 15 and 10 points, respectively.

The win completed the cast in the semifinals that get under way tomorrow at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Clashing in the other Final Four match are University of the Philippines and San Beda University.

The PCCL final and battle for third place will be on Sunday at the same venue.

Since the league began in 2003, no team from the Visayas and Mindanao has won the crown. The Eagles are the most successful squad with four championships.