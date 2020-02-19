UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Kiefer Ravena, Troy Rosario, Roger Pogoy and CJ Perez
File photos
Ravena, Rosario, Pogoy, Perez lead young Gilas squad vs Indonesia
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - February 19, 2020 - 8:56pm

MANILA, Philippines – FIBA Basketball World Cup vets Kiefer Ravena, Troy Rosario, RR Pogoy and CJ Perez assume the roles of leaders to a new-look Gilas Pilipinas team bound for the Asia Cup Qualifiers against Indonesia.

The four, remnants of the old guard that battled heavyweights like Italy and Serbia in the 2019 world meet, provide the international experience to the latest Gilas batch infused with young blood as part of buildup for future big battles.

Aside from skipper Ravena and his World Cup batchmates, Philippine coach Mark Dickel also tapped pros and former Nationals Poy Erram, Abu Tratter and Justin Chua for added veteran presence as the team tackles the Indons on Sunday at Mahaka Arena in Jakarta.

Set to get their feet wet in the first window of Group A are youngsters Isaac Go, Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Juan Gomez de Liano and Matt Nieto —  the top prospects for the Gilas program for the 2023 World Cup that the country is co-hosting.

"It's a mixture of youth and experience," said Dickel of his 12-man hybrid team. 

"Obviously the veteran players are the ones that played internationally before, we're going to lean on them and the young players have all played for Batang Gilas and age groups before and so they have an idea what it takes and get to find that out," he added.

According to Dickel, they have formed the best possible group for the job at hand.

"We felt the PBA players provided a really, really good base to build off on, and the other five young players will complement them. We feel this will give us the best chance to do well in this window," he added.

Gilas will have two more practices Thursday and Friday morning before departing for Indonesia 9 p.m. Friday.

CJ PEREZ FIBA GILAS KIEFER RAVENA ROGER POGOY TROY ROSARIO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcial, 82
1 day ago
The father of Philippine Basketball Association commissioner Willie Marcial, Dr. Rogelio G. Marcial, M. D., passed away last...
Sports
fbfb
Alab gets boost from Brownlee
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alab Pilipinas has tapped a familiar reinforcement in Justine Brownlee to fortify its title campaign in the 2019-2020 ASEAN...
Sports
fbfb
Race on between Paradigm, PBC to deliver Pacquiao’s next opponent
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
In signing with Paradigm Sports Management, Manny Pacquiao has given the US-based agency that also handles UFC star Conor...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas February matches all off?
By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
The GiIas Pilipinas coaching staff gets ready to select the final roster for Sunday’s FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers away...
Sports
fbfb
Erram on way to TNT
By Olmin Leyba | February 18, 2020 - 12:00am
TNT is set to acquire NLEX center Poy Erram in a three-way trade that also involved Blackwater.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
8 hours ago
Fil-Aussie Robbie Eagles looks to take title from PWR champ Chris Panzer
By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
When Filipino-Australian professional wrestler Robbie Eagles departs Manila after a few days in country, he hopes to pack...
Sports
fbfb
9 hours ago
Chris Bosh disappointed at Basketball Hall of Fame snub
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Bosh, who helped LeBron James and the Miami Heat clinch back to back titles in 2012 and 2013 and was an 11-time NBA All-Star,...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein resigns
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
After only 54 games coached this season, the 67-year-old mentor is throwing in the towel in what was a mutual decision from...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Kai Sotto says he won't be the last Filipino to enter NBA's 'Basketball Without Borders' camp
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Becoming the first full-blooded Filipino to compete in the NBA's Basketball Without Borders Global Camp, Sotto says he...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Children's book written by LeBron James to be published in August
By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
HarperCollins Publishers, a New York based publishing company, announced a two-book deal with the Los Angeles star's Foundation...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with