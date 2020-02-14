Pacquiao still a PBC fighter despite McGregor alignment

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao signing with the same sports management agency as UFC star Conor McGregor does not affect his current ties with Premier Boxing Champions, which has promoted the Filipino icon’s last two fights.

Sean Gibbons, Pacquiao’s right-hand man who also heads MP Promotions, confirmed that the fighting senator is still part of the PBC stable.

“Senator has fights with PBC,” Gibbons told Philstar.com.

Earlier this week, Pacquiao announced he signed with Paradigm Sports Management, which includes McGregor and women’s MMA standout Cris Cyborg among its clients.

The signing has fueled speculations that Pacquiao is keen on luring McGregor to a boxing match, especially now that the flamboyant Irishman has had a taste of the boxing limelight when he fought and lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017.

Pacquiao hasn’t fought since outpointing Keith Thurman in July last year to become the WBA “super” welterweight champion.

It was the Pacquiao’s second bout under PBC, which is headed by the influential but reclusive Al Haymon. The first was against Adrien Broner, who Pacquiao routed a few months earlier.

Pacquiao, who is reportedly still busy with his other non-boxing commitments, isn’t expected to be back in the boxing ring until the second half of the year.

McGregor, for his part, is coming off a 40-second, first-round stoppage of Donald Cerrone in UFC 246 last month.

He is delighted that he and Pacquiao are now under one roof.

“Welcome to the team Emmanuel,” McGregor tweeted shortly after Pacquiao’s signing with Paradigm was announced.