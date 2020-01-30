SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Lito Adiwang ecstatic for first ONE Championship fight in Manila
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 30, 2020 - 10:59am

MANILA, Philippines — Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang is eager to give a show in his first ONE Championship fight in Manila in ONE: Fire and Fury on Friday.

Making an electric debut in ONE Championship's 100th show in Tokyo last year, Adiwang hopes to give an even better performance in front of Filipino fans.

"I'll bring the excitement and energy to this fight and the main thing that I'll bring is victory... [I'll] win this fight for the crowd here in Manila," Adiwang said.

The Team Lakay fighter's last bout in Manila prior to Friday's was about six years ago but this time he returns on martial arts' biggest stage.

Apart from motivation from the home fans, his own relatives will be present as he takes on Thailand's Pongsiri Mitsatit.

"Sobrang laking moment to sa akin kasi hindi lang sa audience sa MOA ko maipapakita ang skills ko kundi pupunta rin yung mga brothers ko and some of my family, (This is a big moment for me because it won't be just the audience in MOA that will see my skills, but also my brothers and some of my family)" Adiwang said.

"So yun yung main [motivation] ko dito na finally, makikita na nila kung ano yung pinagtatrabahuhan ko, (This is my main motivation that finally, they will see what I have been working on)" he added.

Adiwang will see action in the undercard of ONE: Fire & Fury that will be headlined by his Team Lakay stablemate Joshua Pacio's title defense against Alex Silva.

